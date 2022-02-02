Lashana Lynch nominated for this year’s BAFTA ‘Rising Star’

Lashana Lynch is one of five nominees for this year’s EE BAFTA Rising Star Award.

Lynch, who was the first woman and the first woman of color to take on the role of 007 in the James Bond film “No Time To Die,” said she was “proud” to hear of the nomination.

“The EE Rising Star Award is one I’ve always admired for recognizing the most exciting emerging talent,” he said in a statement.

“I am so happy for my fellow nominees, who inspire me and others as we continue to fight for change in our industry and the world. I am proud to be able to do so at times like this.”

She is nominated alongside Ariana DeBose, whose leading role in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story was highly acclaimed.

DeBose said of her nomination, “I am beyond humbled to join the talented group of actors who have been nominated for the EE Rising Star Award over the years. To say I am excited is an understatement, and I am so grateful to BAFTA.” and the jury of the EE Rising Star Award for this recognition. I am truly amazed.”

Other nominees for the award include Harris Dickinson, Millicent Simmonds and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Dickinson currently stars in Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man opposite Ralph Fiennes, while Millicent Simmonds received critical acclaim for her role in A Quiet Place, Part II opposite Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy.

Dickinson said of the nomination: “Each year I have looked at the EE Rising Star Award with great admiration and respect, so to be included in this category is a real honor. The fact that we collectively make a living is reward enough for me, but That such a prestigious institution notices me means a lot”.

Added Simmonds, “I am so grateful to receive this recognition for something I love doing so much and I want to sincerely thank the EE Rising Star Award jury members for including me. This means a lot to me.”

Smit-McPhee’s performance in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog was hailed as outstanding, earning him a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nomination for “Best Supporting Actor.”

Smit-McPhee said: “I have the deepest gratitude to have been considered alongside my fellow nominees for the EE Rising Star Award at this year’s BAFTA Film Awards ceremony. I am beyond humbled to be considered for an award. that celebrates such extraordinary young talent.

Last year’s nominees for the award were Bukky Bakray, Conrad Khan, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Morfydd Clark and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù. Bakray took the prize.

The award is voted on by the public and you can vote here to choose the winner.

The results will be revealed at this year’s ceremony, which will take place on March 13.