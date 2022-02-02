LAPORTA’S RESPONSE: After failing to sell Dembélé, will you return to play for Xavi’s FC Barcelona?

The press conference was scheduled to introduce Adama Traoré. And although the central issue was the return of the powerful Spanish attacker, it was inevitable that the media asked President Joan Laporta about the situation of Ousmane Dembélé.

They wanted to sell it, and it couldn’t be. And since he stayed, many culés are wondering if he will play again for Xavi Hernández’s FC Barcelona, ​​or will be sent to the stands in the remaining matches of the 2021/22 season.

The pressure assured that the final decision will be DT. The leader did not rule it out 100%, but he did comment that it is very difficult for him to see activity because Teacher He is not only thinking about the short term, but also about what is coming for Barça during the next seasons.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO OUSMANE DEMBÉLÉ?

“The coach will decide. It’s a coach’s decision. Of course, the coach is working for this season, for the immediate present, but also for the next season. And a player who did not renew and, surely, we will not have him next season, because there must be another club with whom he has an agreement, it is difficult for him to play. Because I understand that the coach is rebuilding a team. And the coach knows which players he can count on this season and next season. Unfortunately, Dembélé and his agents have not accepted the renewal proposal. It’s hard for him to play. I hope it is resolved in favor of the club’s interests.”

Jordi Cruyff, who is part of the Laporta board, maintained the line of the speech. Dembélé is training as if he were one more. But, in the end, Xavi will be the one who determines if he will compete or not.

“In all this time we have tried to reach some agreements, with proposals acceptable to both parties. In the end, these are things that happen in football, sometimes agreements are not reached for whatever reason. What I can say is that in training he is participating as one more, super motivated, with the talent that we already know he has. And he is being considered as just another player. The coach, in the end, has to make the decision that he considers appropriate for these matches, taking into account today and tomorrow”.

LAPORTA’S ANALYSIS OF THE DEMBÉLÉ CASE

“Dembélé has been accompanied by a series of situations that have not been the best either. It has been difficult for him to adapt because he has had some injuries, quite a few injuries. He is a player that Barça invested a lot of money. And let’s say it’s an investment that, on the pitch, we still had the hope that we could see him for many years, and he could give us many glory games. We have all been a little disappointed. Because we have understood his injuries, we have understood, at times, his disappointments, because he feels that he has not been treated properly. In this I include what he says, in some moments of his time at Barça, at the club and with the media”.

“We wanted to understand all his arguments. And, from the club, what we wanted is to make a cross and line, and look forward. He renews and shows all the talent he has. There is some disappointment. Since I arrived I have treated him the best I could. The coach has done the same. We think that he is a high-level player, that Barça has not been able to enjoy his talent. Only very intermittently. We haven’t been able to enjoy Dembélé enough, or as we expected. And we had the illusion that, with the renewal, we would see the best Dembélé, who is a player of extraordinary talent”.

Undefeated data. Ousmane Dembélé registers 31 goals and 23 assists in 129 games played with FC Barcelona. He has suffered 13 injuries since his presentation as a culé.

Did you know…? Ousmane Dembélé was recruited by FC Barcelona for 140 million euros. He has never lived up to expectations.