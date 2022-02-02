Lamar Odom opens up about his feelings for Khloe Kardashian, does he miss her?

In a preview of the third season of Celebrity Big Brother, Lamar Odom shared his feelings for his ex-wife Khloe Kardashianafter their divorce in 2016. Although the couple is no longer in contact, that does not mean that the love is gone.

Lamar Odom confesses to missing Khloe Kardashian

In advance of the new season of Celebrity Big Brotherthe former NBA star confided in contestant Todrick Hall that he misses Khloe. In the clip, Lamar admits to dreaming about Khloe and notes: “I had some good dreams last night. I dreamed about my ex-wife last night”. To which Todrick asks: “Who is your ex-wife?”.

When Todrick asks Lamar to clarify how many wives he has had, the American athlete comments: “Only the only one”. Although Lamar admits that he and Khloe don’t speak to each other anymore, it’s clear that the reality TV star is often on his mind. “I miss her so much. I wish she could get that time back.”Lamar says.

After sharing with Todrick that he and Khloe were married for four years, he says once again that he misses her so much.

“I miss his family so much”: Lamar Odom

This isn’t the first time Lamar has mourned his failed marriage to Khloe. In May, in an interview with Andy Cohen, Lamar took responsibility for his nonexistent relationship with Khloe and the Kardashian-Jenners. “Unfortunately, you know, because of my behavior and some bad decisions we don’t really talk anymore. I miss his family so much.”said the athlete.

Khloe and Lamar certainly had a whirlwind romance, as the couple tied the knot in 2009 after only knowing each other for a few weeks. They went on to co-star in E!’s Khloe & Lamar, which aired its second and final season in 2012. In 2013, Khloe filed for divorce, but withdrew the petition in 2015 to help Lamar after an overdose. In 2016, Khloe filed for divorce again, which was finalized in December of the same year.