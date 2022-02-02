La Nación / Yesterday classes began at the Nihon Gakko school

In an atmosphere charged with emotion for the return to face-to-face attendance, the third-year students of Nihon Gakko School were in charge of the official opening of the 2022 school year yesterday, strictly following the health protocol.

Like every February 1, this house of studies started early “with the aim of making the most of the time to acquire the true learning of the contents of the ministerial and institutional curriculum”, indicated school authorities.

The return to classrooms will be given for the moment only for the young people of the last year; meanwhile, the students of the nursery school up to the second year of the Middle School will carry out the classes virtually and will continue like this until Friday the 18th.

Attendance at all levels is scheduled for Monday the 21st, the school authorities reported yesterday, who clarified that the decision to send their children to school or continue at a distance is up to the parents.

The opening ceremony held yesterday morning was chaired by Dr. Dionisio Ortega and Senator Dr. Hermelinda Alvarenga de Ortega, general director and pedagogical director, respectively. They highlighted the work guidelines to be followed throughout the year, emphasizing the care of the sanitary protocol, and wished the students success in another atypical school year, full of challenges.

Next, two young people from the third year, promotion 2022, accompanied by their respective parents, gave a message to their classmates, urging them to be diligent in their studies, to honor their parents and respect teachers in a very special year that will mean the completion of his secondary studies.

The cultural meeting, which was held in the Guaraní, Spanish, English and Japanese languages, was broadcast through the different virtual platforms of the Nihon Gakko school, as well as by community radio FM 101.7 and radio MI Favorita FM 105.5.