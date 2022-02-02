Kylie Jenner and the tender photo with which she celebrates her daughter Stormi Webster’s birthday | Photo: Special

The baby Stormy Webster He is not so baby anymore, he had turned 4 years old in 2022 and his mom, the businesswoman and socialite Kylie Jenner has celebrated his life with a tender family picturewhere all appear embraced.

The youngest of the Kardashian Kylie Jenner shares a photo on social networks where she appears with her partner Travis Scottwhile little Stormi Webtser hugs them both in the most affectionate way.

You can read: Kylie Jenner shows off the ideal shades for makeup on Valentine’s Day

With a special message, the sister of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian reveals the deep love she feels for her first daugtherwho was born on February 1, 2018, now expecting her second baby, does nothing more than share a photo on social networks to commemorate your birthday.

“Our baby is four, happy birthday to the girl who changed my whole world2 is the phrase that Kylie Jenner writes on Instagram.

The photograph is in black and white and although the faces are not seen, it is known that they are the parents of Stormi Webster most hugged with the girl, while in the comments there have been no lack of comments from the entire kardashian family.

The super model Kendall Jenner with a lot of humor wishes a Happy Birthdayto then write: “4 a complete adult”, while Kris Jenner, Stormi Webtser’s grandmother tells her, “Happy birthday to the beautiful Stormi, I love you.”

Kylie Jenner and the tender photo with which she celebrates her daughter Stormi Webster’s birthday. Photo: Special



Each of the Kardashian sisters have sent their congratulations to Kylie Jenner’s daughter on social networks, but the great party It has already been done several days in advance, as Stormi Webtser celebrated her birthday in the first days of January.

Visit our Soy Carmín TikTok for more content

Stormi Webtser put her Birthday Party with his cousin’s chicago west kardashianwho celebrated his birthday on the first days of January, a party that has generated great controversy because Kanye Weste has not been invited, but he has slipped into the piñata.

It may interest you: Study habits for children to be excellent and outstanding students

The father and partner of Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott has not spoken on the internet to wish his daughter a happy birthday, it is very likely that the family is still in shock by the unfortunate event at one of his concerts in Houston, where several fans lost their lives.