Kris Jenner: all about the accusation of harassment faced by the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan | Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

Chris Jennerthe American television personality and businesswoman, who had a leading role in her family’s reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is in the midst of controversy, after his former bodyguard denounced him for sexual harassment.

After the accusation, the mother of the famous sisters will have to go to court to give her testimony. Next, everything about the case involving the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

YOUR SECURITY REPORTS IT

Marc McWilliams is the person who accused the socialite of having “groped” him. According to his complaint, during the time he worked for the 65-year-old celebrity, he was constantly harassed.

According to him, It all started in May 2017 when the businesswoman sought to have a closer approach with other intentions: to seek that their bodies have physical contact, but that did not stop there, since she engaged him in conversations with a sexual connotation. This continued until September 2018.

Everything was made public in September 2020 when the then agent couldn’t take it anymore and accused his employer.

According to the legal documents obtained by The Blast portal, Mc Williams, who at that time preferred anonymity, indicated In addition, he was the object of racial and gender discrimination and a hostile work environment.

DEFENDS

Kris Jenner and her Kourtney Kardashian, who were protected by the security agent, have denied the accusations and defended themselves through their lawyers.

“His absurd accusations are clearly fabricated and contrary to easily verifiable facts. Kris never acted inappropriate with him. The security company stopped assigning McWilliams to work there [con Jenner] after he was caught sleeping in his car during work hours. McWilliams never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until he came up with this ridiculous claim a year later.”assured Marty Singer, lawyer of the socialite.

WHAT DOES THE DEFENSE OF McWILLIAMS POINT OUT?

In this regard, the defense of the former guard assured that everything is true and has the evidence to prove it. He even said in an interview with E! that the firm he works for does not make demands lightly.

THE COMPLAINT IN THE HANDS OF KRIS JENNER

The court has already delivered the papers to the defendant, which were left in the office of Kylie Jennes, in Woodland Hills.

For now, Jenner must testify in court about the accusations against him.