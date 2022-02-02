Kourtney makes a ‘spoiler’ of the new ‘show’ of the Kardashians

It seems like only yesterday that Kim announced that the end of an era had arrived: that ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ was ending, wow. After her, the rest of the family posted the same image and text on Instagram and with the end of the ‘show’, we concluded that there was no other choice but to accept said ending.

As staunch fans of the ‘klan’, we enjoyed the special they did but, what we didn’t expect, is that they would announce another project: the continuation of the ‘reality’ (or what it is estimated to be), but on another platform: Hulu. Bieeeeen!

And although the release date is not what brings us here (because it is still unknown), there is a ‘spoiler’ that Kourtney has inadvertently made: in the new ‘reality’ we will see her proposal in full.

And it is that Kourt published a ‘story’ in which the screen is observed on her computer and a sign that shows, along with the mention of @kardashianshulu, that what she was seeing is an episode of the new ‘show’, but what we did not expect is that a fan would deduce, thanks to a detail, what the episode in question will be about.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The follower has posted it on Instagram and, apparently, she is right. One of the chapters ‘The Kardashians’ will go over Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s requestbecause what you see on the screen is the corner of a photo that Kourtney has already uploaded to her profile:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

How do you stay?

The only thing we knew about the ‘show’ is what Kris said in a past interview: “This is the next chapter, and you will see us evolving as a family. The fans want to see us as we are, and they’ve been emotionally involved from minute one, as much as we have, and that’s what they’ll get. I can’t say much more, but here’s a spoiler: we’re going to be fabulous and everyone is going to want to see it.” And now we only think about the moment when we can sit down again to see them in action.

We’ll keep an eye out for the release date!

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io