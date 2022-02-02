Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: their wedding plans

Last October, the most viral proposal took place between the Hollywood celebrity of the year. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, after barely ten months of dating, they got engaged on a California beach that included all the romantic paraphernalia that a movie request could incorporate. She, then, described the moment like this: “It was like a real dream, in fact I was waking up all night.” He, she replied “being with you forever is a dream come true”. And the displays of affection to which we are accustomed took place on the internet. But the million dollar question now is one: when and how to be the wedding? Well, this is all we know.

A few weeks ago we knew that, against all odds and a priori, ‘Kravis’ will not celebrate a wedding in style. According to a source told the media ‘E! News’, “it will not be a big event, but only close friends and family will attend.” Already then we obtained confirmation that the link will take place this year, although we do not know the exact date. And it seems that the logistics are taking longer than expected. Now another source tells ‘US Weekly’ that most likely this spring, that is, right now! “They are already very ready to be husband and wife. They could not be more in love ”, concludes the informant.

The link details

The same source revealed that both are working side by side and hard so that everything that happens during this special date is a surprise for the guests. “He doesn’t want anything to be known, however, it will surely be a fairy tale wedding”, finish. An appreciation that does not surprise us at all considering that she is a Kardashian. Also, something that they know for sure at the moment is that they want to involve their children in the ceremony. She has three children: Mason, 12 years old; Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7. Their father is Scott Disick, the same one who does not agree with this relationship, so the shadow of the absence of the link hangs over the event. On the other hand, Barker has a son named Landon, 18; and a daughter named Alabama, 16, who is rumored to be somewhat obsessed with Kylie Jenner, the sister of whom she will be her stepmother -.

Finally, it seems that the ceremony could be recorded and broadcast in the future “reality show” that the Kardashians are currently preparing for the Hulu platform, so the highlight of this television season could be the wedding of Kourtney and Travis, tandem that surprisingly triumphs in the network in each step they take hand in hand. The last, to ensure that “they would die for each other.” In short, a fairy tale raised to the cube.

