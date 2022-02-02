Kim Kardashian would enter a legal war in order to relaunch her beauty line

Kim Kardashian is back in the spotlight. Now it is due to a revelation made by the newspaper The Sun, which published that the socialite plans to relaunch her beauty line called KKW as SKKN, but has faced legal problems because that name is already registered. The news was released on Monday, January 3.

After filing for divorce from singer Kanye West last year, the businesswoman announced she was shutting down her famous cosmetics line in order to give it a complete rebrand. She wants to change the name of the line since KKW stood for her married name, “Kim Kardashian West”, so she wants to renew her brand.

[ Kim Kardashian y Pete Davidson fueron vistos en tres citas esta semana ]

Kim Kardashian wants, at all costs, to get the name for her beauty line. Photo: Archive

The problem is that the owner of the company that already bears that name has promised to take all possible measures so that Kardashian does not achieve her goal. This is Cydnie Lunsford, the owner of SKKN+, a spa and beauty center located in New York City.

The portal The Sun has obtained documents showing that Kardashian wants to acquire the SKKN name, which would cover “retail store services including skin care, cosmetics, hair, nail and beauty products, tools and accessories, fragrances, perfumes, candles, vitamins and supplements, along with many more departments, including home furnishings.”

[ (Video) Kim Kardashian aparece vestida de novia en presentación de disco de Kanye West ]

Kim Kardashian has split from rapper Kanye West and is now dating comedian Pete Davidson. Photo: AFP (JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP)

According to legal documents obtained by The SunLunsford has been using that name since 2018, long before Kardashian looked to relaunch her brand.

The Sun spoke with attorney Erik Pelton, who represents Cyndie and SKKN+, and said that despite her “multiple attempts” to stop this from going ahead, Kardashian wants to push for the name.

“We still haven’t resolved this problem,” the lawyer said. “My client will take whatever steps are necessary to protect himself and stop that, which will likely include going to court sooner.”

“The best resolution is for Kardashian to choose a different name. She has been aware of this for months,” Pelton urged, claiming that her client does not want “any financial compensation” and only wants to keep her company name.