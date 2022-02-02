Kim Kardashian wears Balenciaga’s trending sock-sandals

There is something captivating in the style of kim kardashianbecause you have found the perfect formula to dress basics with sporty touches and never look messy. With four children, several companies to manage and with a law degree, the businesswoman knows that, on several occasions, you have to walk out the door with the same person. attire that works for all the meetings of the day and also for going out to dinner at night.

After his separation from kanye-west, speculation about his new facet of post-divorce style has not been long in coming. But American Kim Kardashian doesn’t wear the classic revenge dress, like the Princess Diana at the time with the mythical now black dress from Christina Stambolian. A true payback outfit for the American businesswoman, which works day or night, consists of: a latex suit black from head to toe and the new obsession of the season: the sandals/socks from Balenciaga.

What are the Balenciaga sandals/socks that Kim Kardashian is wearing like?

Sandals-socks by Balenciaga. Courtesy of Balenciaga

Previously, kim kardashian has defended the ‘ugly’ sneakers that are one of the trending shoes of 2022. But that does not mean that they are the only ones tennis in your closet that complement your current aesthetic. On the contrary, the American has found in the Balenciaga workshops the ideal complement for her sporty/chic facet in the sandals-socks. The shoe is made from calf leather and recycled knit fabric with a round toe and Sporty B logo on the outer knit fabric. This hybrid promises to become the new nonconformist flag of the decade, because nobody wants to choose between the comfort of carrying socks and sacrifice a few inches of height.

The footwear Made in Italy, the attention of the cameras was stolen during the new campaign of the firm in charge of Demna Gvasalia, which in turn was captured by photographer Stef Mitchell’s lens. In the images taken at the Calabasas mansion of kim kardashianwe can appreciate the businesswoman with a bodysuit complete in black, on its own and with elegant coatstheir inseparable sandals-socks and one motorcycle bag in a vibrant green colora 2000s icon designed by the then creative director, Nicolas Ghesquierewhich has come back stronger than ever.