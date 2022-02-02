Kim Kardashian is the new face of Balenciaga with Justin Bieber and Isabelle Huppert

It was revealed that Kim Kardashian will be the new face of Balenciaga alongside Justin Bieber, Isabelle Huppert, and models Tommy Blue and Marie-Agnès Diene.

to the star of reality showswho has frequently dressed the luxury Italian brand on red carpets, was photographed for the campaign at her home in Calabasas, Los Angeles, dressed in a full-length black bodysuit reclining on a cream sofa.

In the simple photo, taken by Stef Mitchell, Kardashian is seen holding her phone as if preparing it for a shot. selfie while a neon green Balenciaga bag rests next to her.

As for the other stars, Huppert shows up at his home in Paris, as does Blue, while Diene is at his artist studio and Bieber at his favorite Los Angeles studio.

“Composed of several phases that will be launched throughout the season, the series shows the friends of the brand in the places where they live and work,” Balenciaga states in a press release.

Kardashian wore a custom Balenciaga outfit to the Met Gala in 2021 that covered her entire body, including her face.

The black morph outfit, which incorporated stiletto boots all in one and a long tail, sparked several viral memes and tweets on social media, with many calling it the “outfit of the year.”

The campaign follows confirmation that Kardashian’s ex Kanye West has collaborated with Balenciaga and Gap on behalf of his Yeezy brand.

The project between West and Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga, is officially called Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.

Huppert photographed for the Balenciaga campaign in Paris (Balenciaga)

The official Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga logo, shared by Gap, features a black square with rounded edges and the letters “YZY” in Gap’s signature lettering.

West hinted that the collaboration would result in more accessible designer goods through the high street retailer, telling fashion: “It’s a vision come true to work with Gap and Demna, the creative director of Balenciaga, to make amazing products available to all people all the time.”