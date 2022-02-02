Kim Kardashian collapses Instagram with a micro bikini in the style of Kendall Jenner | PHOTOS

On Instagram no one stops talking about kim kardashianWell, yesterday, in addition to showing off a luxurious look in collaboration with Balenciaga, she showed off her curves in a microbikini with which the one that left everyone speechless, because the socialite showed that at 41 years of age she is still one of the most beautiful women and with a figure of infarction.

Of course, this is not the first time that the mother of four children collapses social networks by showing off beautiful bikinis, but this time the impact was different, since rarely kim kardashian has chosen to choose one so small that it leaves Little to the imagination.

In addition, it was impossible not to remember the tiny bikini that her sister Kendall Jenner wore a few days ago, with which she not only aroused envy for her perfect figure, but also for having worn it in a peculiar photo shoot in the middle of the snow and whose only source of heat were high furry boots.

Kourtney Kardashian wears the ideal leather look for Valentine’s Day

Now, Kanye West’s ex-wife has left high-waisted, hip shots behind for show off a flat stomach and the beautiful hips that characterize her so much; However, she did not do it through a publication as such, but in an Instagram story.

In a short video the famous showed off her spectacular figure in the tiny bikini black that slightly covers the pelvis and accompanied by small ribbons at hip height. On the other hand, the famous top stands out for a classic triangle style with straps.

(Photos: @kimkardashian)

Other looks of Kim Kardashian in Bikini

If there are those who know how to wear bikinis, they are the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, because on more than one occasion they have been the center of attention for looking beautiful, but also harshly criticized for imposing beauty standards that are not very accessible to many women.

One of the most remembered cases of the sisters occurred a year ago, when Kim, Kylie and Kendall modeled SKIMS bikinis for Valentine’s Day; however, Kendall’s micro bikini stole all the attention.

(Photo: @kendalljenner)

Despite this, the whole world loves Kardashian-Jenner outfits And when it comes to bikinis, Kim usually shows off the best. Here are our favorites.

One of them is with its classic mirror lenses.

(Photo: @kimkardashian)

While white bikinis with straps to adjust also look beautiful.

(Photo: @kimkardashian)

Finally, those with details such as tight belts at the waist cannot be missing to look perfect.

(Photo: @kimkardashian)

