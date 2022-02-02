Khloe Kardashian responds to those who compare her hands to “chicken feet”

The constant public scrutiny to which they are subjected, especially them, is not news to the Kardashian family. The last to have to endure a huge ‘trolling’ on social networks has been khloe kardashianwhich has been involved in an absurdity of news at his hands. Although she hadn’t talked for months about how constant teasing affects her, finally the third sister of the Kardashian-Jenner ‘klan’ has responded slightly to one of the comments she has seen on her Instagram profile.

It all started six days ago. khloe kardashian shared a carousel of very posed photos while riding in a car. Her words drew attention, since she accompanied the images with the text: “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies.” They were clearly directed at his ex Tristan Thompson and most of his fans and acquaintances began to show their support for him. Suddenly, the comments began to change tone and a lot of people started criticizing his hands, specifically his left hand in the third photo. They even started posting the photo on other social networks like Twitter with brutal taunts about it.

Much of the ‘trophy’ was directed at how pale her hands look in the photo. if you compare it to his face. It read, “The difference in color between her face and her hands…I’m crying,” while another commented, “KHLOE PLEASE could you at least tan your hands too!”

How long your fingers appear and the pale tone caused his hands to be compared to “chicken feet” in several tweets that have gone viral.

In the beginning, Khloe Kardashian ignored all the comments and he stayed away from the topic and days later he uploaded a photo that had nothing to do with said ‘trolling’. She appears posing topless in his signature jeans and uses her arms to cover her chest. Her followers were quick to speculate that she was purposefully hiding her hands from her due to her trolling, with one fan commenting on the post, “She didn’t show her hands after everyone trashed her 😭” .

Many joked that she didn’t want to show them anymore due to the comments the other day and she replied to a follower who had written “Oh sir, she’s hiding her hands”, Khloe responded defiantly, “LOL never. My hands are beautiful baby.”

Since then, the comment has racked up thousands of likes and hundreds of messages of support for Khloe Kardashian because no one should mess with anyone’s body. Not even with her hands.

