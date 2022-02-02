Keylor Navas and Costa Rica trained at the Pumas Quarry

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 01.02.2022 15:59:29





The Cougars received a luxury visit at the Cantera facilities. Is about Keylor Navas, the goalkeeper of PSG who attended along with the Selection of Costa Rica to the Cantera facilities to train in Mexico City ahead of their last duel of the FIFA date.

the archer Champion of the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid He visited the Pumas training facilities where he was able to practice with his teammates to prepare for the game they have against Jamaica this Wednesday in the Concacaf qualifier.

The Ticos were in Cantera yesterday afternoon and they repeated training this Tuesday morning before returning to their hotel and flying to the Caribbean country for the vital duel on this date of Octagonal.

Gerardo Galindo, in charge of the club’s Sports Intelligence department and former player of the feline team, shared an image with the historic goalkeeper who now plays for the PSG beside Leo Messi Y Neymar.

It should be remembered that Costa Rica faced Mexico the previous Sunday and obtained a goalless draw in the Aztec stadium. The Qualifiers will continue this Wednesday, February 2, when the Tri will face Panama, in the same building.

​