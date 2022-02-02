Kendall Jenner looks like an expert the trend of triangular toe boots

Due to its elegance and versatility, the boots correct will always have a special place in our wardrobe, as reaffirmed by Kendall Jenner with her latest style. the member of the clan kardashian jenner is taking a few days off to snowboard in Aspen, Colorado. And while she relaxes with friends, we take note of her fashion lessons.

At night, the American model, Kendall Jennerwas encased in a glamorous coat to go to dinner with friends in the city located in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. Going for volume to make a style statement, she paired the statement piece with a pair of triangle toe boots. It is one of the essential models of the season.

Kendall Jenner reveals the season’s obsession boots

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The Super model dressed in a luxurious beige fur coat to go to dinner. Underneath she wore a black outfit, starring a leather mini skirt signed by Fidan Novruzova. She complemented it with transparent stockings of the same tone and one of the waders in trend to combine with coats this season. It was a model of triangle tip that reached below her knees.

This pair reminds us how essential the right footwear is to enhance an outfit, as it does with this design that also leaves the seams visible on the front. It included as an accessory a brown bag which was slung over one shoulder. As for his hair, he kept things simple with an elegant updo, marked by a line in the middleas we have seen in the manes of the models of the spring-summer 2022 collections.

Although there are models that, due to their timeless nature, assure us of success every time we wear them, the triangle toe shoes It was already announced since mid-2021 as one of the great protagonists of the coming months. We knew it from the week of the Paris Haute Couture, when firms like Balenciaga favored this finish to complement sober and austere tailoring, as well as bright dresses. It is a finish suitable for wearing in high boots, ankle boots or even high-heeled shoes.