Kendall Jenner is the new creative director of FRWD

Kendall Jenner’s resume is very broad: She is a supermodel, star of reality shows and owner of the 818 tequila brand. Now, she can add a new field as creative director of the firm FWRD. “[Esta posición] It means an additional step in my journey through the fashion industry, I will be working with brands and creative teams, which I have always admired, now in a very refreshing way”, says Jenner. “I see this as a great opportunity to put into practice what I have learned, and to learn even more.”

Now as creative director, businesswoman Kendall Jenner will be in charge oflook and feel of the online site”, this according to the press release; it will also curate a special section with designers and trends that customers will be able to shop for. The prerequisite for assuming this position was to have a keen nose for what’s to come, and she certainly does.

FWRD, as the brand name suggests, prides itself on always being at the forefront of fashion (and trends). That is why, fortunately, Jenner has come to be part of this team. Let’s remember that Kendall is an icon of street style and one of the most famous women in the world; She also has a legion of fans who always turn to her photos for inspiration. Whether she surprises us with a look of ascetic minimalism, dominates the trend of the top in curtain revealor support emerging talent with hand-painted pants.

Raissa Gerona, Chief Brand Officer of the Revolve Group company (FWRD’s sister company) stated in the press release: “Kendall is the epitome of luxury in fashion, so there was no better match for this position.”