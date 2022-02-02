Kendall Jenner, harshly criticized for the ad promoting her brand of tequila

Kendall Jenner just threw the launch party for her tequila brand, 818, and she’s thrilled that her liquor is now available in stores across the state of California. However, the promotional photos of the alcoholic beverage have raised blisters among many Mexicans, who feel that the influencer has wanted to appropriate their culture without even knowing how a product as valued for them as tequila is consumed.

Kendall Jenner has wanted to immerse herself in the business world, as her sisters have already done with lines of beauty products or clothing, and she has done so by focusing on a product such as tequila. Although her initiative was surprising since no one associated the model with this alcoholic beverage, the young woman has been preparing a lot to acquire the necessary knowledge to be in charge of her company.





In fact, those who have tried 818, the tequila brand of the member of the Kardashian clan, assure that it is a delicious liquor and has been the winner in various tasting contests in which, very strategically, Kendall Jenner hid her name as producer so that that did not influence those who should opine.

Kendall Jenner’s tequila has just gone on sale in the state of California, although the young woman has promised that the brand will expand throughout the rest of the United States in the coming months. The influencer has organized a party where there have been games to take shots of tequila and which has been attended, among other familiar faces, her sister Kylie Jenner.





Now, not everyone is equally excited about the launch of 818 and even less when they see the photos that she has shared and that are part of the promotional campaign for the drink. Kendall Jenner appears with a pair of braids on the sides of her face, a fedora hanging around her neck with a leather strap, and carrying a horse as she strolls through the countryside.

Social networks have quickly detected that the model has wanted to emulate the typical Mexican look, something that has not sat well at all. “Kendall Jenner puts on stereotypical braids and already feels like a peasant. Wow, what a hypocrite. Enough of exploiting the image of the peasants and standing next to them to look ‘cool’ I am sure that they are not even aware of the crisis in which they live together with the narco”, wrote a user.





In fact, many of the voices on social networks have accused her of cultural appropriation by trying to appear to be part of the Mexican community. However, the director of the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT), Ramón González Figueroa, has denied it. “His brand was linked to the tequila agribusiness in Mexico and respects the denomination of origin ‘Tequila’. We consider that cultural appropriation is when you imitate a product from a region and you do not properly link with the industry that produces it, that is, you do not have authorization to do so, ”he explained to EFE.

Another of the harsh criticisms that have been made has been the fact of appearing in one of the images drinking tequila in a glass, as if it were a wine. “Kendall Jenner, who told you that tequila is drunk in a glass? ‘No mom’. My grandfather must be twisting in his grave, ”wrote an outraged tweeter. Kendall Jenner, meanwhile, has not made any statement about it.