Keanu Reeves will turn his comic book BRZRKR into a movie and a series for Netflix

Did you think you already had too much Keanu Reeves in your future premieres? No, you can never have too much Keanu Reeves no matter how much it is going to be released Matrix 4 and new deliveries of John Wick between 2021 and 2022.

To those titles you are now going to have to add BRZRKRthe story co-created by Reeves himself along with Matt Kindt, Ron Garney and Bill Crabtree that has gone from being the second best-selling comic of the last decade to becoming the Netflix’s next project.

The platform will adapt BRZRKR in two ways: with a live-action film and an animated series. The best? Both will have the participation of Keanu Reeves, who will not only produce the film, but will also be its protagonist as in the series, where he will voice the main character.

What is BRZRKR, the Keanu Reeves comic about?

BRZRKR is the story of a berserker (hence the name), a immortal warrior of more than 80 thousand years called B, who after millennia wandering the world, ends up working for the government of the United States doing the dirty work in exchange for one thing: discover what it really is, the secrets of its existence and how can you end your life at once.

It’s about a 12 part ultra violent comic which went on sale for the first time on March 3 and has been a worldwide bestseller. With this data Netflix could not pass up the opportunity to create a new franchise on your platform you will have success insured.