Keanu Reeves started out with a ‘homoerotic theatrical weirdness’ after almost failing to land the part

Keanu Reeves is famous the world over for his iconic movie characters. He brought to the world some of the most legendary action roles, including Matrixis Neo and john wickthe title character. However, his success did not happen overnight. Reeves started out with a “homoerotic theatrical weirdness,” which is a role he almost didn’t get.

Keanu Reeves | Jason Kirk/News Makers

by Brian J Robb Keanu Reeves: an excellent adventure explores the actor’s journey through the most pivotal moments in his personal life and acting career. His acting school kicked out 19-year-old Reeves, and at first he wasn’t sure if his aspirations would amount to anything. However, the actor gave it another chance and attended a community theater school called Leah Posluns.

The works of William Shakespeare specifically fascinated Reeves. He wanted to be a “proper” actor and Leah Posluns exposed him to the first real performances of him outside of school productions. He befriended another actor named Alan Powell, who explained his previous connection with the Matrix actor.

“The chemistry was dynamic,” Powell said. “It was the friend he had never had as a child. But he was a secretive guy about his life. He could be dating the guy for three years; he would suddenly introduce you to someone who happened to be his friend all along. You could never get close to the guy.”

Keanu Reeves landed his first ‘legitimate’ stage role in the ‘homoerotic theatrical oddity’ called ‘Wolfboy’

robb’s Keanu Reeves: an excellent adventure explains how the actor’s practice with Powell ultimately paid off. He landed his first “legitimate” stage role in 1984 wolf boy. Brad Fraser wrote the production which Robb describes as a “homoerotic theatrical oddity”.

Robb went on to say that Reeves was cast “as an innocent young man admitted to a mental hospital, only to be attacked by a deranged boy who believes he is a werewolf.” However, the actor almost didn’t get the part, as Reeves didn’t particularly impress director John Palmer.

“His diction was a disaster,” Palmer said. “She was skipping words and saying lines like he was trying to figure out what they meant.” However, she saw a “star quality” in Reeves.

Carl Marotte co-stars as a street hustler who ultimately kills Reeves’ character with a bite to the neck. Both actors were hesitant about some of the “homoerotic undertones,” but Palmer tested their limits through photo shoots for the roles.

‘Wolfboy’ sparked gay rumors

The fourfold path of Keanu Reeves Point Break: be gay and surf Devil’s Advocate – Be Gay With The Devil Dracula – Be Gay With Dracula Knock Knock: If you were gay this wouldn’t be happening – merrittk (@merrittk) October 18, 2021

wolf boy It started the rumors that Reeves might be gay, which followed him throughout his career. This theatrical production did well within Toronto’s gay community. “You have this innocent child,” Palmer told Robb. “One of the most beautiful boys that nobody has ever seen, in white shorts, and we oiled them up… what do you want for 10 bucks?”

One of Reeves’ friends said, “He had no qualms about the play…in fact, he was very excited about it because it was so unconventional and shocking.” Toronto critics were not as kind to the production as the gay community. Once Reeves achieved stardom, his name was removed from the wolf boy credits

RELATED: ‘Dangerous Relationships’: Keanu Reeves Claimed He Was Told To Think Of His Mother Dying To Cry At Just The Right Time