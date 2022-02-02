Keanu Reeves offers update on his most personal project for Netflix

ads

Keanu Reeves has been working with Netflix on a couple of personal connected projects and recently provided updates on how they’re progressing. While speaking with Collider, Reeves discussed the separate live-action and animated adaptations of his current comic book series, BRZRKR. The beloved actor said that Netflix has been “very cool” and will allow him and his producers to “make an R-rated story.” He also explained that his “ambition or hope is not to do a filmed version of the comic so that they have things in common, definitely the main character and his kind of rules, but that we can take it to other places.” too.”

Reeves explained that when it comes to the anime series, they are “talking to a couple of different animation companies and trying to figure it out.” He added, “Again, for me, I hope to be inspired and influenced…there are some rules in the story, but I also want other creators to do their version. So I hope to do a different version of a metaverse where in the sense of having different storytellers with one set of rules but going to other places with it.” In addition to “working on trying to establish a company with animation,” Reeves shared that Mattson Tomlin, who is a co-writer on DC’s upcoming movie The Batman, has been hired to write the script for BRZRKR’s live-action movie. . “He’s been great and he’s just starting to put things together,” Reeves said. “That’s where we are.”

BRZRKR is a boom! Studios comic series that Reeves created and writes, along with Matt Kindt, with illustrations by Ron Garney and Bill Crabtree, and lyrics by Clem Robins. The story follows a character known as B, who is designed to look like Reeves. B is half human and half dead, and is “cursed and forced to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity.” After spending many centuries as a land nomad, «B. He may have finally found a haven, working for the US government to fight battles too violent and dangerous for anyone else. wishes: the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it.”

Notably, before fans get a chance to see the BRZRKR animated series and movie, they’ll get to see Reeves in a couple of other big projects. Most recently, he reprized his role as Neo in the fourth Matrix film, The Matrix Resurrections, which opens in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22. Below, fans will be able to hear Reeves voicing a character that has yet to be revealed. in DC League of Super-Pets, an animated family film set for release on May 20, 2022.