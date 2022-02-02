Keanu Reeves lived on the street for a while with only 400 pesos and a toothbrush

Keanu Reeves is one of the most recognized and loved actors in Hollywood for his great work in movies and series that have won applause and awards. Also, he is a man who has an incredible heart, which is why we love him so much more.

He is also one of the most committed actors in his profession. Before playing a character he spends months of study and preparation to be able to do his job to the best of his ability. In the book “Keanu Reeves: An Excellent Adventure” by Brian J. Robb, an anecdote of the actor is read where he decided to live a few days on the street to put himself in the shoes of a homeless person and be able to act it in the most realistic way possible.

The tape never came to light but the anecdote was saved for prosperity. The book says that Keanu had only 20 dollars, which is equivalent to about 400 pesos, and a toothbrush.

Keanu wanted to live like this for a few weeks but the curious journalists recognized him and did not let him continue with his intentions. They followed him everywhere, photographed him, recorded and more. The preparation he was looking for was no longer ideal; however, despite being there for a short time, he remembers that he lived through a terrifying night on the streets.

His first night was horrible. When he went to bed he heard people screaming and four men putting together a plan to take away the cardboard box where he slept, because they didn’t recognize him as part of the streets. As the days went by, Keanu managed to interact with other homeless people and talk about his life without telling them about his acting plan.

It was complicated at first because he had to protect himself from any harm that they could do to him, but later he was able to live with them without any problem.

Of course, this story had to end with a grand gesture as the actor is used to. When he was discovered by the press and they shot down his set-up plan, he went back to the hotel and invited all the people he met on the streets to dinner; however, they did not want to go to such a luxurious place and preferred to meet at a fast food restaurant.