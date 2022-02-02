Keanu Reeves had to live on the streets for this powerful reason | PHOTOS

Besides being so loved and popular, Keanu Reeves He is one of the actors most committed to his profession and especially to his characters.

Proof of this is that for one of his roles, he decided to spend a few days on the street to put himself in the shoes of a homeless person, although the tape never came to light.

In the book ‘Keanu Reeves: An Excellent Adventure’written by Brian J. Robbthe actor only had 20 dollars, that is a little more than 400 pesosplus a toothbrush.

However, his experience lasted very little, only four days, because several journalists discovered his intentions, so his objective was totally impossible to maintain, because many of them followed him everywhere and the essence of what he was looking for was broken with his preparation.

Spent a terrifying night on the street

According to what is said in the book, the actor recounts that during his first night on the street he faced a terrifying experience.

Keanu Reeves He assured that on his first night, when he went to sleep, he heard people screaming in their sleep or talking to each other.

The scariest thing was when he heard them conspiring to take away his cardboard box in which he was lying. The actor recounts that he told that there were four guys in the alley where he slept and not recognizing him they talked about the easiest way to take his “cardboard bed”

Despite the hostility of that night, Reeves He managed to mix with the people who lived on the street as the days passed, however, he assures that at first they were complicated.

The actor assured that he had to live, eat, mix and breathe like these people, until he made them closer to him. Once he was discovered, the actor invited the friends he had made on the streets to dinner at the hotel where he was staying, however, they did not accept his offer and preferred to eat at a fast food chain.

