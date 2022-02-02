Kanye West says no to NFTs

Kanye West isn’t going to buy a Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token (NFT) any time soon.

In a forcefully worded Instagram post on Monday, Ye stated, “Don’t ask me to f*cking NFT.” The message of the photo, shared with the 10.5 million followers of him, he explains that he is focused on “building real products in the real world.”

He didn’t mince words in a post-Instagram post comment:

“STOP ASKING ME TO MAKE NFTs THAT I’M NOT A CO-SIGNER… RIGHT NOW I’M NOT IN THAT COOL I MAKE MUSIC AND PRODUCTS IN THE REAL WORLD.”

While celebrities like Neymar, Eminem and Jake Paul who have made purchases of NFTs in 2021Billionaire and former presidential candidate Kanye West is adamantly opposed to virtual tokens.

Kayne West joins a growing list of NFT skeptics, including celebrities like Keanu Reeves. Movie star Reeves joked in an interview for Matrix Resurrections that NFTs are “easily reproducible”.

Unlike Reeves’ character Neo, who is trapped in the Matrix, Ye will continue to work on “real products” in the “real world.” West’s Donda 2 album is scheduled for release on February 22.. Meanwhile, NFT fans will wonder how Ye can be so ruthless.

Keep reading: