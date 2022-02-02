Kanye West does not give up and continues to fight to get Kim Kardashian back

Kanye West is still hopeful that he and his wife, Kim Kardashian, with whom they have been separated since February, can work things out, even after learning that she is taking steps to make their split legally official. The rapper and the businesswoman separated in February, after seven years of marriage and four children together.

A source close to the rapper has told the magazine People that family and marriage “are important” to West, and that he is a “family man at heart [cuyo] love and commitment” with his ex and children “will never change.” “He doesn’t give up without a fight. Kim is the mother of her children and she is not going to let it go,” says the source. “It doesn’t matter if they are husband and wife, they will always support each other. He will not stop fighting to get her back.”

"He's not giving up without a fight. Kim is the mother of his kids and she's not going to let it go," a source tells People magazine.

Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 44, in February after almost seven years of marriage and four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Last week, the celebrity, who has been dating comedian Pete Davidson since October, filed court papers requesting that she be declared legally single. Kardashian asked the court to separate child custody issues from her marital status, and she also requested that her maiden name be restored.

In the documents, which were obtained by the magazine Peoplethe star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians he said their marriage is “irretrievably broken” and that there is “no chance of saving the marriage through counseling or other means”. Still, West remains steadfast in his dedication to winning his ex back.

The influencer, model and businesswoman Kim Kardashian with her four children

“Despite Kim’s recent introduction, Kanye hasn’t given up hope of getting back together with her,” says the source. “As he goes out more and organizes events and concerts, he is always having Kim over and will continue to do so. His only priority is to make sure she is taken care of and treated like a queen, whether they are married or not. It will always be a priority and that will never change.” “.

Kardashian, along with her two older children and sister Kendall Jenner and mother Kris Jenner, attended West’s Free Larry Hoover concert on Thursday in Los Angeles, during which the rapper dedicated his song to her. run away. After singing the lyrics “I need you to run to me baby,” she added, “more specifically, Kimberly.”

Another source told the publication that Kardashian “knows where Kanye’s head is” but “has moved on.” The source added, “She knows it’s hard for Kanye to deal with. She’s not surprised he’s begging her in public to run back to him. She’s just trying to be respectful about it.”

In early November, West insisted Kardashian is “still” his wife during an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, saying the two weren’t divorced because “there’s no paperwork.” “And I haven’t even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” she said, adding, “That’s not a joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”

At the moment West “has not responded” to court documents related to the divorce.