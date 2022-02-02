Jurassic World Dominion will not be the last film in the saga, says producer

Jurassic World Dominion, the next installment starring Chris Pratt, is scheduled to hit theaters on June 10; its producer assured that it is not the last work of the franchise.

MADRID, February 1 (EuropaPress).- Produced by Universal Pictures, Jurassic World Dominion will hit theaters on next 10 of June of 2022 and will put end to the trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. But nevertheless, Frank Marshall, producer of the Jurassic franchise, has assured that after the new film there will be more deliveries of the saga.

This was confirmed during an interview granted to Film when he was asked if after Dominion there would be more feature films of Jurassic World, to which he replied with a forceful “Yes, absolutely”. “I think that Dominion will close this trilogy, although we are not going to rest on our laurels. We are going to sit down and see what the future will be, ”she added.

“We have this wonderful series that is Cretaceous Camp on Netflix. Logically, we want to make quality films, that are good, with a great narrative, great screenwriters and directors, but without a doubt we are looking to continue with the Jurassic world, “said Marshall, referring to the platform’s animated fiction.

However, the producer made it clear that he is only focused on the movies, so when asked if there would be a live-action series, he assured that he had not thought about it. “We haven’t discussed that. As he said, we have the animated series. I think that is enough for the moment,” he concluded.

It should be remembered that the events of Cretaceous Camp, which has already reached its fourth season, took place at the same chronological moment as the first film of Jurassic Worldthus connecting with the film saga that began in 2015.

Jurassic World Dominion will also mean the return behind the cameras of Colin Trevorrow to the franchise who has also co-written the script with Derek Connolly and Emily Carmichael. Although it will not be the only one to return to the Jurassic saga since the film will also bring back the protagonists of the original trilogy: Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum who will reprise their roles as Ellie Sattler, Ian Malcolm and Alan Grant, respectively. .