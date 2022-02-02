Julia Roberts revealed her secret of ‘eternal youth’ and said she has never had surgery. | Famous

And it is that the famous is still considered ‘the smile of Hollywood’, this because, according to a 2021 Vogue magazine article, it is valued at 30 million dollars.

The Hollywood actress, in addition, is frequently pointed out by the media for the appearance of her face because she seems to always look young and, apparently, without any surgery.

Julia Roberts does not want surgeries

In 2014, during an interview for the magazine ‘You Magazine’, Julia Roberts, who was then a beauty ambassador for the firm Lancôme, assured that she asked the brand to be an aging model.

“I told Lancôme that I wanted to be a model of aging. So I’m going to stick with them, at least another five years until I hit 50. It’s about not clinging, about not hoarding, about shaking out your closet, dusting off your mind, and letting the things that weigh you down mentally. and emotionally flow”, he declared.

By ‘aging naturally’ he put his career at risk

The actress is a faithful believer that beauty should be natural, which is why she refused to undergo any cosmetic procedure, even though it could endanger her career in Hollywood.

“By Hollywood standards, I think I did risk my career by not agreeing to have some facial surgery… I feel a lightness in my life right now, of not taking things too seriously. That is happiness,” she said.

According to a Vogue magazine publication in 2019, the basics of Julia Roberts to stay forever young are: “remove makeup every day, use sunscreen, exercise and eat a balanced diet.”

“There is only one alternative to aging and, personally, I prefer to age. What you have to do is accept it, “she said in a 2017 interview with the magazine ‘XL Semanal’.

Two years later, in 2019, during the Ellen DeGeneres show, he joked that it was good genetics to end up alluding to happiness.

“I think it’s a matter of genetics…and surrounding yourself with kind people who make you feel good about what you’re trying to achieve every day. I have a great family support and my children are very affectionate. I honestly think that’s what makes someone attractive,” she assured.