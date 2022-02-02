José Juan Macías refuses to play with Chivas in the Clausura 2022 Tournament

José Juan Macías is registered with Chivas de Guadalajara for the Clausura 2022 Tournament with the intention of preventing him from running out of equipment, after the Getafe terminated its one-year loan contract, however, the objective of the Mexican striker is to exhaust his last options to continue in the old continent.

At Sacred Flock do not know if JJ Macías will return or when he will if this comes to happen, but according to information from Jesús Bernal on Radio Formula, the goalscorer’s wish is to stay in Europe to look for some other option to continue with his dream, but the options little by little have been reduced to only two interested clubs that are willing to open their doors to him, although only one is European.

CSKA Moscow is one of the teams that supposedly wants Macías and the closing of records in Russia will be until the last days of February, therefore the artilleryman considers that it may be a viable option to continue looking for opportunities before returning to Mexico, which I would consider a failure, despite the support that the rojiblanca leadership has shown when registering it with the squad.

Another possibility for JJ Macías is the Sporting Kansas City of the MLS, but everything indicates that his first option is in Russiasince the economic issue is not something that worries the footballer, but rather having the opportunity to appear in a more competitive league, as it would be in this case Russian football and with one of the most important clubs in the country.

In the Liga MX Macías was registered with the number 32, but until now the board Not even the player himself has spoken about a date on which he would be back in Mexico, for now Chivas will hold their Matchday 4 match next saturday vs. FC Juárez starting at 9:00 p.m. on the field of the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium.