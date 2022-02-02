Jonathan Dos Santos is a new player for America

Mexico.- Early Christmas gift for Club América fans, Jonathan Dos Santos is a new team player most Liga MX winner. The Mexican was officially announced this Thursday, December 23, just a few hours before Christmas. He arrives from the LA Galaxy who a few weeks ago ended his contract to release him, now he will seek to have a debut in the MX League, a competition in which he has never played, in addition to being the third Dos Santos to wear the Eagles jersey.

“Welcome to the Nest. Jona is Eagle”, were the words with which the director of the America club welcomed the midfielder. Jonathan Dos Santos arrives to be part of the squad to seek the Clausura 2022 title that is about to start this January. Among the words he said on his arrival, he assured that being in America is a dream for his career, “Very happy to fulfill this dream. I know what it means to be in America,” he said.

Through social networks, a video was published showing the player’s arrival at the Coapa facilities this Thursday to carry out his medical tests and have a short interview and collect his first words as a new Eagles player. Jonathan Dos Santos will be the third player to bear that surname to play for the team, starting with his father Zizinho who in the middle of this 2021 unfortunately passed away and his brother Giovani Dos Santos who left the team just for this tournament.

“From the cradle I dreamed that one day I would love to play in America, my dad was here, Gio too, the fact that I am here, the Dos Santos have already made history. It is an honor, it is a pleasure to be able to fulfill the dream of the family Many want to always play in the team of their dreams. It comes true after a long time, “said the new Eagles player.

Jonathan Dos Santos is a new Club América player | Photo: Capture

Dos Santos debuted in professional soccer with the Barcelona on October 28, 2009, with them he won 3 Spanish Leagues, 1 Copa del Rey, 4 Spanish Super Cups, 1 Champions League, 2 UEFA Super Cups and 2 Club World Cups. He also had participation with Villarreal in Spain. He went to the LA Galaxy which was his last team before arriving at America. With the Mexican team He has achieved 2 Gold Cups and a World Cup in Russia 2018 where he had minutes.

Now he arrives to occupy the position in the midfield that America has had a lot of complications in the last semester due to low play and injuries. Surely he will be the starter over Pedro Aquino and will accompany Diego Valdez and Richard Sánchez to command the attack, he still has power for the attack as well as the defense, although he has few goals, he can be a surprise element to come from behind.

Jonathan will join the team in the following days as they begin to return to training ahead of the start of the tournament. On the first day, Santiago Solari’s team will play against the Puebla team as a visitor. It is expected that by that time he will be available to have his first minutes in the MX League, a league he has never played before.