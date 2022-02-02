‘John Wick 4’: One of the favorite characters of the Keanu Reeves saga will not return – CINEMABLEND

The fourth chapter of the franchise will not have one of the allies of the protagonist murderer. However, there could be a ‘spin-off’ about her on the way.

Keanu Reeves has returned as one of his most iconic characters recently: Neo in Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment of the saga created by the sisters Lilly and Lana Wachowski. However, the hero of the legendary franchise is not the only role in which the actor will repeat in the future. He soon he will also return as the murderer John Wick in the fourth chapter of the action franchise: john wick 4. The details about the story that this film will tell are kept secret, although the end of its predecessor John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum already gives some clues. For now not much is known about this new installment, but an absence has already been confirmed.

Halle Berry, who brought to life Sofia in john wick 3 and became a fan favorite of the franchise with a single appearance, has confirmed that it will not appear in john wick 4. The actress broke the news while promoting Moonfall, Roland Emmerich’s new disaster movie starring Berry. However, the interpreter has also advanced that we may see a ‘spin-off’ of the Sofia franchise.

“There could be one of Sofia… her own movie”Berry starts at IGN. “So, it may not be in John Wickbut he may be doing his own little things”. The actress has also advanced that this mysterious project “would put ointment on a small wound.” These last words refer to a canceled project of james-bond. The actress gave life to jinx in die another day, when Pierce Brosnan was agent 007, and there were plans for this character to have a ‘spin-off’. Ultimately, the project was cancelled.

Everything we know about ‘John Wick 4’: Keanu Reeves on horseback, trip to Europe and the meaning of the title of the new installment of the murderer

For now, there is nothing official about Sofia’s ‘spin-off’, but Berry’s character in John Wick It is one of the best options for the franchise to continue expanding. in jJohn Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellumthe protagonist finds in her an ally.

Sophie is the director of El Continental in Casablanca and helps Reeves’ character when he is being persecuted for being excommunicated. In his appearance in the third installment, Sofia says that she has a daughter whose whereabouts are unknown. Therefore, her solo movie could explore her past and her relationship with John Wick before the events of the third installment.

This project is not the only ‘spin-off’ of John Wick Developing. It’s also in the plans. ballerina, a film with a murderer as the protagonist. In October 2021 it was announced that Ana de Armas was in talks to star in it. On the other hand is The Continentala fiction with the hotel where the murderers stay as the main setting.

john wick 4 It will hit theaters in the United States on 24 of March 2023.