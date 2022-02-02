Joe Rogan is endorsed by Dwayne Johnson and other public figures

There is still a lot of fabric to cut with the controversy of Joe Rogan in Spotifysince he received the support of Dwayne Johnson (“Jungle Cruise”), Kevin James (“I Pronounce You Husband and Larry”), singer Jewel Kilcher (“Pieces of You”), Jamie Kennedy (“Scream”) and many more, once he issued a excuse on Instagram for spreading false information about the covid-19 vaccine that he gave on his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

“If I made you angry, I’m sorry”, he recently commented and also obtained the support of several public figures, such as the American football player Troy Aikman; tattoo artist Kat Von D; actor Domanic Monaghan (“The Lord of the Rings”); and actor Andrew Dice Clay (“The Blacklist”), among others.

On the other hand, Rogan also emphasized that he likes to engage in “interesting conversations with people who have different opinions”, but admitted that he does not “always do it well” and promised to “do it better”, thus being applauded by the aforementioned public figures, reviewed Deadline.

What do your followers say?

In this way, Dwayne Johnson told Rogan that “there are great things here, brother. Perfectly articulated. I hope to come one day and break the tequila with you.”

Also, the comedian Kevin James responded in the comments of the publication: “Joe, we go back and for all these years I have known that you are nothing but objective and that you seek the truth. Thank you. I love your brother (SIC) ».

Later, Jewel congratulated him on the contribution he brings to Spotify. “You’re doing a great job, keep it up,” he encouraged.

It’s worth noting that actress McKenzie Westmore (“Passions”) also offered her thoughts on the Spotify controversy “So perfectly put!”, while actor Emilien De Falco added: “That’s the way it should be. No filter needed! ».

Finally the actor and former wrestler Keith Jardine assured: «I love this answer. Thanks Joe! I couldn’t imagine.”