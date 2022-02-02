JLo says she and Ben Affleck didn’t want to recreate ‘Jenny from the Block’

Jennifer Lopez has just starred on the cover of ‘People’ magazine where, in addition to talking for the first time about their relationship with Ben Affleckthe singer clarified if, during the last celebration of her birthday, they tried to recreate a scene from the video ‘Jenny from the Block’ while they were on a yacht.

Recall that, in July of last year, JLo and Ben traveled to St. Tropez to celebrate the singer’s 52nd birthday. There, the couple enjoyed a yacht ride and were captured by the paparazzi posing identical as in the iconic 2002 video.

Affleck’s hand was even placed on JLo’s butt, similar to the music video shot, so her fans immediately assumed they were trying to relive what happened 19 years ago.

Faced with this controversy, Lopez, who is about to release her new movie ‘Marry Me’, finally broke the silence and explained the truth behind these photographs.





Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recreating a scene from ‘Jenny from the Block’ Jennifer Lopez/YouTube; One Shot Pix / The Grosby Group

“We were on the boat! There was no recreation!” Jennifer told ‘People’. “I was laying down. It was a trip I like to take for my birthday, but no, we weren’t intentionally recreating it. I also didn’t know there was paparazzi in the middle of the ocean!”.

JLo admitted that she found the fan theory “funny” and said she appreciates the affection they have shown her and Affleck at this stage of their relationship.

After what benniferfirst dated between 2002 and 2004 before calling off their engagement, upon rekindling their love, JLo said they “were a little scared” due to the media attention their romance caused back then.

We’re older now, we’re smarter, we’re more experienced, we’re in different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very mindful of those things. We’re very protective because it’s such a beautiful time for all of us.” Jennifer Lopez

Almost two decades later, Jennifer assures that things are different, “It’s beautiful the way it feels very different from what it was years ago. There is more appreciation and celebration for it, which is nice,” shared the businesswoman.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are experiencing one of their best moments as a couple, so much so that a close source revealed to ‘Entertainment Tonight’ that JLo and Ben are “madly in love” and their engagement would be close.

“Families respect each other and get along well too, so things are good on that front. Their friends think they’ll get engaged eventually and it’s just a matter of time,” the insider said a couple of days ago.

The truth is that the couple’s relationship between Lopez and Affleck is strengthening, proof of this is that a video where JLo talked about her goals for 2022, made a reference to Ben.

“I want to be really aware of what I want my life to be. To know that my thoughts create my life and keep them really positive so I can grow and be the best version of myself this year. Better than ever mentally, physically, spiritually and emotionally to be.” the best mother, the best partner, the best friend, the daughter, the sister, the boss, the person she can be,” she reflected.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez is focused on her next project ‘Marry Me’, a film in which she collaborated with Maluma and will be available in Peacock on February 11.

“create to Kat Valdez It was very special to me because there are a lot of parallels with my own life, which we were inspired by when we were working on this movie,” JLo commented on her character.

