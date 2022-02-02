JLO and her “second chance” with Ben Affleck: “I am very proud of the man he became”

Singer Jennifer Lopez referred in an interview with the magazine People to what has been his love reunion with actor Ben Affleck, after during the year 2021, the new relationship between the two was confirmed.

The couple had already had an affair between the years 2002 and 2004and now, they are in the midst of what JLO has described as a “second opportunity”.

“I have never felt better, it is that we are in a very beautiful moment. I feel very lucky, happy and proud to be with him. It is a beautiful love story that is living its second chance”, the singer pointed out.

About the first relationship they had, the interpreter recalled that “we were naive and fell into the traps”.

For his part, regarding the current relationship, he stated that “now it was like ‘we’re happy and we don’t want any of that to influence now’. We’re older, we’re smarter, we’re more experienced, we’re at different stages of our lives, we have kids, and we’re very aware of that.”

On what Affleck has meant, and what is his impression of him after meeting again after 17 years, he mentioned that “I am very proud of the man he has become and that I had to watch from afar.”

He also added that “I feel that you are at a point in your life, just like me, in which you have learned from yourself and you have realized it, which takes you to a place where you feel good about yourself and you can be happy and have a relationship healthy”.