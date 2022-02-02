Jessica Chastain transformed, would you be able to recognize her in this video?

Sometimes actresses are able to incredibly modify their physique to get into the skin of a character. The cases of Natalie Portman, Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway… The last great physical transformation of a Hollywood star has been that of Jessica Chastain.

In Tammy Faye’s eyesJessica Chastain brings to life a televangelist preacher very famous in the United States during the 70s and 80s. She and her husband, Jim Bakker (played by Andrew Gardfield), created a powerful network of religious television networks, as well as a theme park.

Jessica Chastain, would you be able to recognize her in this video?Disney

But Tammy Faye’s love and successes came crashing down when financial irregularities and intrigues began to form around her. The film, produced by Chastain herself, account the rise, fall and redemption of this woman unable to surrender.

Five hours of makeup every day

To recreate her character’s features, hairstyle, makeup and tattoos, Jessica Chastain would arrive at the makeup trailer at 3:30 in the morning, to undergo an authentic physical transformation. Just like it used pieces to enhance the body, facial prosthetics allowed Chastain to get inside his character’s head.

To perform this extensive transformation, Chastain brought in her usual team, makeup artist Linda Dowds (X-Men: Dark Phoenix) and stylist Stephanie Ingraham (Molly’s Game), who used to work together for more than five hours to finish the look. Ingram even custom-made ten wigs, in order to stay true to the real character’s particular bouffant.

“I’ve been working with Linda and Stephanie since 2011. I couldn’t have done this role without them,” says Chastain. The approximation to the original is so amazing, they say that when Tammy Faye’s daughter, Tammy Sue, visited the set, she was shocked at the accuracy.

Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy FayeDisney

“The makeup became a kind of mask for her”

Dowds, the make-up artist, researched extensively to have make-ups from each time period that she had to reproduce. A lot of those makeup shades were no longer in production, but they totally identified with different times in Tammy Faye’s life, so they had to be exact. Like her wardrobe, Ingram realized that the changes in Tammy Faye’s makeup reflected what was happening in her life.

“Initially, her face was fresh and hopeful,” Dowds says, “but the makeup became a kind of mask for her. Faye didn’t figure out how the makeup could transform his features until he started appearing on television. From then on she wore more eye makeup and a little more blush. But for most of the ’80s, the colors were still pretty light.”

When Tammy Faye’s life began to fall apart, their colors radically changed. “Her wardrobe and her makeup darkened. Even her nails. She started wearing false eyelashes so long they curved like claws,” Dowds continues. “In the late ’80s and early ’90s, her facial contours were very strong and she wore permanent makeup on her eyes and lips. When she was most desperate, her makeup became her shield. against the world”.

Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy FayeDisney

Seven years studying his character

When it comes to developing characters, Jessica Chastain is known for her meticulous preparation and research, so becoming Tammy Faye was no different. She studied Tammy Faye Bakker for seven years, memorizing all of her mannerisms and vocal inflections from the hours of footage she watched. Her level of delivery, perfectionism and preparation amazed everyone.

“I spent years looking at his material and not once did I see his eye mask slip,” says Chastain. “Tammy Faye was nothing like the caricature the media fed on. She genuinely preached acceptance and compassion, and she meant it. That’s what we wanted people to see in this film. When everyone turned their back on people with AIDS, she invited a very popular gay pastor who had AIDS to her show. She also hosted all-day network shows. Praise The Lord, wrote four books and released 24 albums. He never kept the money. He gave it all back to the church.”

Playing a singer was another test for Chastain, whose previous musical experience was limited to college. Inspired by Tammy Faye. “She never felt ashamed,” says the actress. “People were drawn to her because she was unique. She used her platform to advocate for a celebration of our differences, and knowing that made my acting so much easier.”

Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy FayeDisney

A wardrobe with more than a hundred different styles

According to Chastain, “The costume designer, Mitchell Travers, did a lot of research and realized that we weren’t recreating outfits, we were approaching costumes like it was a psychology class. He created a wardrobe that had over a hundred different styles. I was able to dress her for reflect how she was feeling at any given moment. It was like Tammy Faye was always with us, helping us decide on clothes and jewelry.”

“Tammy was a woman who believed in sending and receiving signals. Everything he wore had meaning. His wardrobe gives us a real idea of ​​what he is. To me, Tammy is joy. She had a lot of fun. I wish many more people could have as much fun as she did. She dressed to impress, whether it was for breakfast with her children or before an audience of 500 people. I love the exuberance of her, the boldness of her,” says Chastain.

It may interest you