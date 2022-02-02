Jennifer Lopez reveals to be happy in her relationship with Ben Affleck: “I’ve never been better” | Hollywood | PHOTO | shows

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surprised locals and strangers after they were caught together in quite affectionate situations during the last months of 2021. As the weeks went by, neither the singer nor the actor decided to make their relationship official, until the interpreter of “ And the ring for when” he posted some photos on his Instagram account where he appears celebrating his birthday and giving the Oscar winner a passionate kiss, which confirmed his return.

From then on, both began to be seen more frequently on solo or family outings, like the time they were with their respective children. Now, the ‘Diva del Bronx’ decided to speak for the first time about her return with the Hollywood star after her complicated breakup with Alex Rodríguez.

Jennifer Lopez says she’s happy after getting back together with Ben Affleck

Taking advantage of the fact that her new movie Marry me, which she will star in alongside Owen Wilson and Maluma, is being promoted, Jennifer Lopez spoke at length with People magazine. It was in that interview that the actress of Latin origin said she was happy after giving herself a new opportunity with Ben Affleck, but also noted that both were somewhat afraid of making their relationship official.

“I have never been better. We live the second chance of a beautiful love story. In our youth we exposed ourselves a lot, we were naive and we both trampled on what we had. Now we are older, smarter, more experienced, we are at different times in our lives, we both have children and we are more aware of things. We want to protect our relationship because it is a very beautiful moment for us.”

“For us it is important to take care of the details, to feel proud of each other. I am very proud of his decisions, of how he has come out of what has happened. There is more respect, more appreciation, it is a love that we celebrate. I have stopped blaming myself for not having done things differently, each one has done what he wanted with his life and now, that we are back together, the relationship is much more private, “he added.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez would be close to getting engaged, according to friends of the couple

It is known that the relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is going from strength to strength and even people close to their environment are already talking about commitment. A source who knows the couple recently spoke with the media Entertainment tonight and would have told him that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez would be close to getting engaged.