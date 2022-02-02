Jennifer Aniston is already vaccinated and talks about her experience – Prensa Libre

With a photo in which he dressed in black he wrote “cfully vaccinated and feels so good”…but her message goes further and leaves a strong reflection on another worrying situation.

She is one of the most famous actresses in the world and her followers prove it. Her last Instagram post of hers in a matter of hours reached a million and in one day she almost tripled this number.

“We are extremely fortunate and privileged to have access to covid-19 vaccines in the US at this time. Unfortunately, that is not the case everywhere…and as we know, the health of one of us affects us all. Thinking of those who do not have or will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated and hug their friends and family, “said the talented artist.

.

In his Instagram profile, he also invites people to join with donations to help Americas India. This organization has supported more than 100 health care centers in that country by donating equipment, telehealth consultations, medicines and community education to prevent the spread of the disease and information on vaccines.

India on Thursday announced a record of nearly 4,000 deaths from covid-19 and 412,000 new infections in 24 hours, as authorities warned to prepare for “new waves”.