Jason Derulo’s Impossible Abdominal Wheel Exercise

Try this variant that will test your balance and give your stabilizers a hard time

How to use the abdominal wheel to train the abs

Sit-ups: Amazon’s abdominal wheel to define your six pack and continue with your gym at home

The abdominal wheel has to be part of your home gym yes or yes. And singer Jason Derulo knows it well. This exercise is essential for anyone who wants to define and hypertrophy their abs, and a perfect six pack needs this movement. The normal thing is to do it on the ground, slowing down both the ascent and the descent to the maximum, but this variant of the artist, on an Olympic bar, is another level. An exercise that, if you try it, will challenge your balance and force you to hit your stabilizers too, which is always an important addition. By the way, take note here of the best exercises for your abs and core.

“My boy @edbeccle came to train with me @derulofit,” she wrote on her Instagram account alongside the video of her ab wheel super workout.

Why should you do the abdominal wheel in your core training?

The best thing about the abdominal wheel is that it allows you to train the core in a comprehensive way: abs, glutes, lower back and obliques, of course. And the abdominal wheel provides what we call ‘anti-extension’ and that is to prevent you from arching your back too much. Strong abdominals and obliques help to avoid this position, protect the spine and give you stability, improving your postural hygiene.

