James Gunn, the creative shared by Marvel and DC: from class B to “Peacemaker”

He does not remember the moment when he decided to dedicate himself to cinema. And the reason is that James Gunn he was a director all his life. He was just 12 years old in the late 1970s when he started making 8-millimeter movies in which he had his five younger brothers eat artificial brains like zombies. It was just a game, but that game was honed into one of the most free-roaming filmmakers in Hollywood.

He was always a restless guy. During his time in high school and later as an art student, projects piled up in his head. If he wasn’t writing a script, he was making music with his band The Icons or sketching some comic for the Saint Louis University newspaper. So many were his concerns that he did not define where to aim, but I knew I couldn’t escape pop culture.

James Gunn with his dad, who was one of his inspirations for the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2” script. (Photo: Twitter / jamesgunn)

His course was defined in the 90s when he started working at the production company tromaan icon of B-class cinema. “It was a crash course in how to make movies, from writing a script to casting, location scouting, production and distribution. Without Lloyd Kaufman, he would not have had the full education he needed to be a film director.”, he said in gratitude to the creator of the company.

The path of James Gunn: the experience in Troma and his arrival in Hollywood

For someone who enjoyed gore, random sex scenes, and absurd humor, the company that had produced the saga of The Toxic Avenger it was the right place. “If life gives you lemons, make lemonade; if life gives you asses, make a Troma movie”, James Gunn joked about those productions where he was forged.

His most important contribution to the vast filmography of the famous low-budget house was the script (and the choreography of the sexual scenes) of Tromeo & Juliet (nineteen ninety six). At the time, he was paid $150 as a kind of internship while completing his Master of Fine Arts. The result? Some vague Shakespearean lines wrapped in a story of incest, distortions and adolescent stereotypes taken to the extreme.

After that cinema that was not far from being filmed for his brothers, Gunn made a cocktail of dawson creek and X-Men in The Specials (2000). The playful spirit of that creature made Warner Bros. choose him to write the script for Scooby Doo (2002). already inserted in the mainstreamwrote The dawn of the Dead (2004), an exercise in style that gave him a certain name within the fantastic genre -and that also launched the career of the director Zack Snyder-.

The next triumphant step in his career was to be a success as a director, but the giant worms of slither (2006) went unnoticed by the ticket offices. The following bet was a very personal whim: PG Porn (2008-2009), a series of shorts “for people who love everything that has to do with porn, except sex”.

Over time, “Super” became a cult black comedy. (Photo: Instagram / jamesgunn)

After that experience with triple x stars, James Gunn dusted off some files that he had begun to write at the beginning of the millennium and opted for Super. It was really crazy: it was shot in 24 days and had a budget of 3 million dollars. The result? A cult comedy about an ordinary guy – Rainn Wilson, Dwight from office– who disguises himself to fight crime, but was overshadowed by the almost simultaneous release of kick-ass.

Disney’s Best Mistake: Hiring James Gunn

Despite the fact that the background listed was not the most appropriate for a movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the sponsorship of Joss Whedon – director of The Avengers (2012)- was instrumental in Disney calling James Gunn to rewrite the script for Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) by Nicole Perlman. Even, it didn’t take long for him to get the address at your expense.

This work could not fall on him at a better time in his life. He had already left behind some storms of the past. She no longer consumed alcohol and had also gotten over her divorce from Jenna FIscher – yes, Pam from office-, that emotional stability was complemented with a certain maturity at a creative level: I no longer felt I had to target a nichethe only way to succeed was if you managed to play at the limit of what a big studio allows.

James Gunn with some of the protagonists of “Guardians of the Galaxies”. (Photo: Instagram / jamesgunn)

When they confirmed that the project was in his hands, he not only felt that it was a personal conquest. It was a sign that things were changing for “all those who once felt they did not belong in this world”. And that’s exactly what his movie was about: a group of intergalactic outcasts who end up accepting each other and building a strange family.

Why Disney fired James Gunn and then rehired him

When putting limits on humor became a collective exercise, James Gunn paid dearly for his political incorrectness. Some conservative groups exposed some old tweets where the filmmaker made jokes about pedophilia, rape and the Holocaust. The rejection was massive and Disney decided to kick him out in 2018 despite the fact that he already had the script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He accepted her dismissal and apologized for her sarcasm.

After it was announced that he was no longer part of the blockbuster, the protagonists asked for his reinstatement. “By choosing each of us to help him tell the story of misfits finding redemption, he changed our lives forever. We believe that the theme of redemption has never been more relevant than now”, reported Bradley Cooper, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel and Dave Bautista.

The cast of “Guardians of the Galaxy” was key for Disney to back down with the firing of James Gunn. (Photo:

The pressure served for the studio a year later to put him back in front of the project. “I felt like everything in my life was gone. It was at that moment that I experienced the love of the people who surrounded me more than ever before in my life”, he reflected on how his environment helped him to get ahead before he was forgiven and he returned to be in charge of what will be the closure of the trilogy.

To the rescue of DC: the fate of James Gunn when he was kicked out of Marvel

In the impasse between firing and rehiring, Warner Bros. noted that public opinion had already forgiven James Gunn and decided to call him in to take charge of the revival of the suicide squad after the disappointing adaptation of 2016. He did not hesitate for a second to accept and became the second director to direct films from the Marvel and DC universes – the previous one had been Joss Whedon, when he replaced Zack Snyder in League of Justice-.

The film hit theaters in August 2021 and convinced critics. However, a new wave of coronavirus prevented the result at the box office from being as expected. Little did it matter for Gunn to continue to have total freedom in the company. He even simultaneously developed the series that is already available on HBO Max: peacemakera spinoff about a conservative and ridiculous antihero played by John Cena.

“Peacemaker”, the latest James Gunn project to see the light. (Photo: Instagram/James Gunn)

Once the character hit the HBO Max platform, some DC Comics fans began to dislike Gunn’s work – which looks like a polished version of Super, including a hilarious choreography as an introduction. His work full of gratuitous violence, absurd jokes and sex were not to the liking of those who expect solemnity among superheroes. However, the filmmaker has already made it clear that he cannot please the entire public.

He may be working on blockbusters, but deep down he’s still the provocateur kid who went through Troma. “One of the things that drives me to tell stories, and to art in general, is find something beautiful in a great hideous mass”, he maintained and does not intend to negotiate it.