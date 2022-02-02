it’s yours for only 185 euros

Netflix, HBO, Disney+, YouTube… the best applications come to your living room with Xiaomi’s smart TV.

Thanks to one of the AliExpress offers you can take this Xiaomi smart TV for less than you expect. The Xiaomi MiLEDTV 32 inch plummets to 185 euros, although only for a limited time. In addition, you will receive it quickly and without paying anything for shipping.

Xiaomi’s catalog is immense, along with smartphones and wearables like the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, we find all kinds of smart devices. This television is one of them and will allow you to enjoy the best content in your living room. Download the best applications and squeeze them, Netflix, HBO, YouTube, Twitch… you’ll have them just a button away. We tell you all its characteristics.

Buy Xiaomi TV at the best price

The Xiaomi TV arrives with a 32-inch HD LCD screen. Its design is modern, with a front in which practically everything is contained. It also incorporates a Dolby audio systemdual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, stereo speakers, and any other basic features you could ask for.

It is one of the best devices you can buy if you want a screen to play the video game console or a secondary television for the kitchen or the room. Its size, somewhat restrained, makes it very suitable for it. However, that does not stop it from being intelligent or interesting.

The operating system that gives it life is Android TV 9.0, software created by Google for our televisions. Some cheap TVs have slow and outdated interfaces, not in this case. You will be able to enjoy a pleasant and fluid interfacenothing to do with the systems that incorporate some competing devices.

Less than 190 euros to get a whole smart TV. Less than 190 euros to receive at home a device that lives thanks to Android TV and that will allow you to download all kinds of applications. It is one of the cheapest options you will find and has limited unitsIf you’re interested, don’t think about it too much.

