Is Julia Fox copying Kim Kardashian’s style?

It’s been a while since Kanye West and kim kardashian, They announced their separation, after a marriage in which they had four children. And now it seems that both resumed their love life, because the model maintains a courtship with the comedian Peter Davidsonand the rapper with Julie Fox.

That is why they are in everyone’s sights, especially the girlfriend of the former presidential candidate, who is being criticized for copying the outfits from Kanye’s ex-wife. And it is that a few days ago the actress shared a photo of her in her personal account of Instagram in which he was seen wearing a blue top from the fashion house Jacques Label.

Julie Fox

“FYI, I wore this on Halloween 2021”

The outfit was complemented by matching skintight pants and a small silver-colored purse. Immediately, Internet users began to make comments about the famous wardrobe, as they say it is very similar to one that Kardashian wore in November of last year.

The piece was part of his collection KKW Fragrance Opals, although the versions of the socialite were designed by Studio Siliussome netizens claimed that Fox was trying to imitate Kim’s style.

Getty Images and NBCU/NBCUniversal

Given these remarks, the artist came out to defend herself, indicating that she is not aware of the looks that the businesswoman uses: “FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and it was supposed to be a horny smurf”he wrote in the Instagram stories section, adding that he never posted it: “I forgot to post it. P.S. The chest plate is from @JacqueLabel.”

“I really do not care”

Apparently the actress is going to have to put up with the rumors around her, because since dating West, they haven’t stopped talking about her. Recently, in a recent episode of his podcast Forbidden Fruits, Julia had to clarify that she was not with the rapper out of interest.

“People say ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.was. Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s face it.” explained.

And she added that she does not care at all what people think of her: “I don’t really -care-… I just care about making my art and putting things out into the world. That’s more exciting to me now than having eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.”