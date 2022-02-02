International writers and artists demand faith in the life of Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara

Writers and artists linked to international organizations They demanded this Wednesday faith of life of the Cuban Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, on hunger and thirst strike for 15 daysand criticized the Havana regime for detaining creators who disagree with the official discourse.

International PEN Y Artists at Risk Connection (ARC) demanded from the Cuban government the immediate release of the visual artist and leader of the San Isidro Movementin prison since July 11 of last year for joining the popular protests against the regime and on strike since January 18, in protest at his imprisonment.

“I am very sad that Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara have to go on a hunger strike to be heard. We support him,” said the Nicaraguan writer through a video Gioconda Belli On behalf of the more than 25,000 members of International PEN.

The message emphasized that the world’s artists and writers who care about freedom of expression they hope that the communist government of Cuba will soon offer a resolution in favor of the Otero Alcántara case.

“Please, let the people speak, the people, don’t be afraid of them,” Belli said.

The Nicaraguan poet recalled that Cuba owes a lot to artists and he regretted that in recent times the regime has them in prison for thinking differently from the official discourse.

“I think that the Cuban revolution should give an example of freedom, of listening to what its people want to tell it. The Cuban people have gone through so much, that the least you deserve is to be heard and have the freedom to express themselves,” he said.

International PEN and ARC recalled that Otero Alcántara was recognized by the magazine TIME as one of the 100 most influential people of 2021 and his participation in the song “Patria y Vida”, a hymn for many of the Cubans who took to the streets on 11J.

“Artists and writers in Cuba are not free. If their art is critical of the government, they are watched, imprisoned and/or forced into exile,” they added.

Until now, the precise details about Otero Alcántara’s state of health are unknown, although the most recent information revealed that they prohibited the family from visiting him in the maximum security prison in GuanajayArtemisa, where he has been confined for almost seven months.

“We don’t know if the problem is that Luis is so weak that they don’t want to be seen or heard, because he still doesn’t call,” the art curator said on Facebook. Claudia Genlui Hidalgo to report the situation.

This statement by International PEN and ARC is preceded by the request made last December by a group of 300 international artists, who signed a declaration in favor of freedom of expression in Cuba.

Actors Meryl Streep and Alec Baldwin, writers Paul Auster, Orhan Pamuk, Elena Poniatowska, Isabel Allende, Zadie Smith, JM Coetzee, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Tom Stoppard and Khaled Hosseini, as well as prominent Cuban artists and writers such as Tania Bruguera, Coco Fusco, Wendy Guerra, Arturo Sandoval and Hamlet Lavastida are some of the names that stand out in the petition.

“We urge the Cuban government to respect the fundamental role that art and artists play in society and to immediately cease the harassment against artists who express political positions and on social issues that do not coincide with the rigid ideology of the government,” says the text. which was shared on different platforms.