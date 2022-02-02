Internal Medicine and Family Medicine: Diagnosing the Differences

There are many primary care specialties, so choosing one can be difficult for future doctors. Distinguishing between internal medicine and family medicine, both of which are often called “general practice physicians,” can be particularly tricky.

DIFFERENCES BETWEEN PATIENTS

A main difference between internal medicine and family medicine can be found in the demographics of their patients. This is one of the clearest ways in which the two areas of medicine differ.

Internal medicine focuses exclusively on adult medicine, while family medicine generally sees all members of a family, both children and adults.

Where doctors care for their patients is another way these two primary care specialties differ.

“Many internists end up working in hospitals, while most family physicians work in outpatient settings,” explains Dr. Lisa Doggett, a family physician.

INTERNAL MEDICINE VS. FAMILY MEDICINE: SIMILARITIES AND DIFFERENCES IN FUNCTIONS

Another key to understanding internal medicine versus family medicine is to assess the specific work they typically do. First, it may be helpful to be aware of some of the responsibilities shared by both internists and family physicians.

Here are some of the procedures that doctors in either field can perform:

Perform minor office procedures such as drainage of abscesses, removal of foreign bodies from the skin and eyes. As well as the repair of lacerations and fracture care without complications. Perform diagnostic procedures, such as sigmoidoscopy, proctoscopy, and minor gynecological tests. Administration of nerve blocks, joint injections, and trigger point injections.

“However, most primary care physicians routinely perform only a few of these procedures or choose not to perform any of these procedures.”

How do the duties differ?

In terms of how duties differ, family physicians tend to focus on preventive medicine in an outpatient setting. Internists, on the other hand, work more with hospitalized patients, although they can also work in clinics.

“Although internists generally diagnose and treat more complex medical problems than family physicians both in the office and in the hospital. Family doctors generally provide more ‘well patient’ services in the office and don’t treat as many inpatients.”

This is a generalization as family doctors also treat some seriously ill patients and patients with complex problems. On the other hand, internists can also treat essentially healthy patients.

Preventive medicine is a big part of family medicine

Another difference between these two specialties is family medicine’s focus on preventing health problems later on, which may or may not involve collaboration with other doctors.

“Preventive medicine is an important part of family medicine. “Some family doctors are quicker to refer patients to specialists if needed, while others like to do as much as they can on their own.”

