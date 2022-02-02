In the Sweet wait! Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are expecting their first child

U.S-. As reported by the magazine People, Shia LaBeouf Y mia goth they would be in the sweet wait. Although neither of them have publicly announced the pregnancy, as they are both extremely private about their relationship, paparazzi caught the actress with a baby bump on January 28 in Pasadena, Calif.. She wore a long-sleeved white top, with which her growing belly could be seen.

This would be the first baby LaBeouf Y mia gothwho started dating in 2012 after meeting on the set of the movie Nymphomaniac: Vol. II. Engagement rumors began in March 2015 after the actress was spotted wearing a ring on her wedding ring finger, and in October, the actor confirmed that the two had tied the knot in Las Vegas. 3 years later the couple decided to separate.

Although county officials Clark in Nevada They later said the couple never filed a marriage license and that their Elvis-themed nuptials were more of a “commitment ceremony,” a representative from LaBeouf said in September 2018 that the duo filed for divorce when they split. “Shia and Mia filed for divorce. The split is amicable and all details will be kept private,” she expressed.

However, the duo’s relationship seemed to have returned in March 2020, when they were both seen with their wedding rings. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015, LaBeouf said he and gothic they were “proud” of their nuptials: “It was love.” “I have been lied to all my life. You always hear these people who are all cynical, like, ‘Oh man, once you get married, everything changes. But for the better!” said the actor.

In 2020, LaBeouf was sued by his ex-partner FKA Twigs, who alleged that she was mentally and physically abused over the course of their nine-month relationship. Last February, the actor denied “each and every one” of the accusations and said that she “had not suffered any injury or damage”. Court records show that as of November 23, the case was still moving toward trial, but there has been no news yet.