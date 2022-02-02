In photos: from Maluma’s birthday surrounded by dancers to the romantic outing of Ben Affleck and JLo

The harsh winter that is being experienced in the northern hemisphere does not stop the stars, who continue to enjoy fun outings and activities . Whether in Los Angeles, New York, Aspen or Madrid, celebrities bundle up and face the cold to continue with their routine.

Some even decided escape from low temperatures and spend their days in Mexico and Australia, where the heat is the protagonist.

To celebrate his 28th birthday, Maluma traveled to Colorado with a group of friends. In the middle of the long days of skiing through the Aspen mountains, the Colombian singer dined at a well-known restaurant in the area and enjoyed the private show that two dancers toasted at his table to celebrate his anniversary with him.

Maluma celebrated his 28th birthday at The Snow Lodge restaurant inside the St. Regis Resort in Aspen with a group of dancers Coleman Rayner/The Grosby Group

In New York, Paris and Prince Jackson Photo said present at the premiere of ‘MJ’ The Michael Jackson Musical on broadway, a tribute to his late father. In the same city it was also seen Kate Hudson with Danny Fujikawa and her daughter Rani, who stayed at the Greenwich Hotel.

The model Irina Shayk was also photographed while walking through the Big Apple with her daughter Lea. Bundled up, mother and daughter took to the streets after a snowstorm hit the city over the weekend, leaving sidewalks in dangerous condition.

Prince and Paris Jackson enjoyed the premiere of The Michael Jackson Musical, on Broadway REX Features/Shutterstock/The G

Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa and their daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa leave the Greenwich Hotel in New York City Splash News/The Grosby Group

Irina Shayk and her impeccable outfit to face the cold of New York REX Features/Shutterstock/The G

In Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed a romantic date in Beverly Hills. After dinner, the happy couple could be seen hugging Jennifer’s manager, Benny Medina, and saying goodbye as they walked to their car to leave.

The next day, Sharon Stone had lunch with a friend at Via Alloro in Beverly Hills, and took a moment to pose for photographers outside the restaurant. a few blocks away, Hilary Duff met her husband Matthew Koma, to travel together to her mother’s house in Los Angeles.

Sharon Stone is all smiles after having lunch with a friend in Beverly Hills

REX Features/Shutterstock/The G

Hilary Duff met up with her husband, Matthew Koma, and together they headed to the star’s mother’s house. Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed a romantic date in Beverly Hills Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Saturday night Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson dressed up for a romantic evening at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles.

During the day, Natalie Portman visited a specialized furniture storeclothing and accessories for babies and children, while Demi Moore spent the morning at the gym. Photographers spotted the actress after a grueling morning workout in Los Angeles.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson spent a romantic evening at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Natalie Portman visited a store specializing in furniture, clothing and accessories for babies and children Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Demi Moore leaving the gym after a grueling morning workout in Los Angeles Mega/The Grosby Group

in Malibu, Pamela Anderson got together with a friend to dine in an exclusive restaurant. the actress of Baywatch maintains a hermetic distance from the brand new premiere of Pam & Tommy, the brand new biographical miniseries about her history with Tommy Lee and the sexual video that became a scandal on a global scale.

Crossing the “pond” Antonio Banderas received the Carmen de Honor Award from the Andalusian Film Academy. The gala where the actor was honored was held at the Cervantes Theater, In Malaga.

Pamela Anderson met a friend for dinner in Malibu Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Antonio Banderas received the Carmen de Honor Award at the first edition of the Andalusian Film Academy awards, in Malaga G3/The Grosby Group

Meanwhile in Mexico, Vanessa Hudgens enjoys a few days at the beach with her friend GG Magree and Vince Rossi. the star of High School Musical He showed off his toned body while having fun with his friends.

In Australia, Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot hugged before leaving Melbourne on a private plane, where they loaded a package of Australian Open 2022 merchandise and what appears to be a case of wine Penfolds.

Finally, in London, Rod Stewart stepped out for lunch with his wife, model Penny Lancaster, and their youngest son. The musician arrived at the scene in a new Ferrari supercar, while Penny arrived in her impressive AMG 6.3L Mercedes 4×4.

Vanessa Hudgens enjoys some quality time with her friend GG Magree and Vince Rossi in Mexico Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot hug as they leave Melbourne on a private plane SYDSYK