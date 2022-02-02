In Japan, holographic screens for making payments are already a reality, this is how they work

Holographic display in Japan. (photo: RCN News)

Recent years have seen great progress in the technology for payment in stores. There are not only examples like Amazon Go or the most common self-service payment systems found in some supermarkets around the world.

now the shops 7-Eleven in Japan fully confirm that the future is coming little by little. Have hologram screens to pay for purchases without touching anything at all.

A practical solution for purchases avoiding contact with money

The old system used a touch screen which was quite helpful and fast. However, concern has begun to grow around these devices, as they become a source of bacteria, germs and viruses after being touched by thousands of people every day. In times of pandemicthis solution is no longer ideal.

To solve this problem, 7-Eleven in Japan has installed holographic screens where you can pay a specific fee. Therefore, you do not need to touch anything other than the “air” that you will see reflected on the screen.

Holographic display in the 7-Eleven store. (photo: ComputerHoy)

Holographic screens are the future to pay in a store leaving touch screens behind

The company in charge of developing the hologram technology installed in 7-Eleven stores in Japan is Toshiba. Therefore, a system was used that the company called Digital POS; Thanks to him, the illusion of a floating touch screen in front of the buyer.

One of the great advantages is that it offers total privacy, that is, people behind the buyer will not be able to see anything.

‘Digi POS’ hologram technology can be used as a touch screen. Currently, this payment system only allows the use of virtual methods, such as cryptocurrencies, QR codes, credit cards etc What’s more, you will not be able to use them to buy alcohol, tobacco, or processed foods.

There is no doubt that Japan has reached an important milestone, not only in payment and health care technology, but also in the uncharted world of holograms.

For now, it is only up to the imagination of each one to think of all the ways in which this technology could be used outside the supermarket.

This device turns your photos into 3D holograms

Electronic photo frames that display images on small screens have been around for more than a decade. But now, a startup called Vision Glass Factory aims to bring those images into the third dimension.

The company is conducting a crowdfunding campaign to develop the first personal hologram system . With Looking Glass Portrait, you can easily convert photo into portrait mode of your telephone in a photo 3D.

Looking Glass Portrait. (photo: Teckers Tech)

According to the founders of the startup, their invention shows a range of perspectives that they can be observed by several people from different points of view. In addition, the company highlights that it intends to change the fact that most of the creations are still stuck on screens 2D.

One of the most attractive features of the device is that anyone can create 3D holograms using Applications. Likewise, it is a software that is available to everyone and even smart phones with operating systems iOS or Androidas well as videos with the help of other dedicated programs and cameras.

Looking Glass Portrait. (photo: FreeFlayer)

