IMSS has a new Blood Bank and these are its characteristics

On January 19, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) celebrated its 79th anniversary. To date, it remains the pillar of public health in our country, with more than 65 million beneficiaries, but one of the most important aspects is the constant investment it makes. The clearest example is the inauguration of a Blood Bank that will benefit thousands of people.

In this case, it is located within the High Specialty Medical Unit Cardiology Hospital (UMAE) No. 34 in Nuevo León. The importance lies in the fact that it is the only one with irradiation in the entire Northeast region.

Collateral effect of the pandemic

For its part, one of the biggest problems is that at the national level there has been a 60 percent decrease in the collection of vital fluid. The main reason for this phenomenon is the Covid-19 pandemic because it has generated a feeling of fear in people who think that real estate is dangerous.

This has generated affectations in all patients but especially in the youngest. As an alternative, recently the Social Security standardized the donor selection criteria within the Blood Banks at the national level. The goal is to streamline platelet donation so that pediatric oncology patients have a blood transfusion as soon as possible.

Characteristics of the new IMSS Blood Bank

Regarding this new IMSS Blood Bank, will concentrate the products of 12 hospitals, including eight General Area Hospitals and four High Specialty Medical Units. It also has an area for cryogenic cultures, outpatient transfusion areas and molecular biology. It is connected to the central operating room and the hospitalization service.

For his part, the head of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, pointed out that Nuevo León can be a national example to have full-time hospitals, redouble coverage in the First Level of care and prevent diseases, have strategies in physical medicine, comprehensive health and healthy environments.

He stressed that after the pandemic, areas of growth in infrastructure, in coverage of extensive services, and joint work should be reviewed to resume the idea of ​​family medicine as a guarantor of health among the population.

He indicated that there are issues such as mental health, rehabilitation and physical medicine that must be addressed at the First Level, which “is the best place to have that kind of health prevention.”

Other awards given

In this same session, recognition was given to Dr. Beatriz Maldonado Almaraz, coordinator of the High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE), for her outstanding career at the Mexican Institute of Social Security, being the first woman to direct the Cardiology Hospital No. 34 and highlighting its commitment to achieve certifications in quality, competitiveness, environmental and anti-bribery management.

In addition, Dr. Guillermo Sahagún Sánchez, director of UMAE No. 34, received from the general director the Triple Platinum Eagle Distinction of the Institutional Competitiveness Model, the recertification of the ISO 9001-2015 Quality Management Standard, the recertification of the ISO 14001-2015 Environmental Management, Recertification of ISO 37001-2016 Anti-Bribery Management and Certification for three years from the General Health Council.

Dr. Guillermo Sahagún Sánchez, director of the UMAE Hospital de Cardiología No. 34; Luisa Obrador Garrido Cuesta, head of the Decentralized Bodies Evaluation Unit; Dr. Alma Rosa Marroquín Escamilla, Secretary of Health of Nuevo León; Ricardo Cortez García, Owner representative for the Confederation of Workers of Mexico; José Arturo Rosales Martínez, Owner representative of the Revolutionary Confederation of Workers and Peasants; Jesús González Cárdenas, Owner representative of the National Federation of Independent Unions.