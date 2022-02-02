“I’m totally fine, very happy”

Britney Spears is willing to show the whole world and, in particular, her followers that she is in good shape, both physically and emotionally. Despite being immersed in the legal battle for her guardianship, which for now depends on her father Jamie Spears and the company Bessemer Trust Company, the singer has assured that she is living good times.





“I’m totally fine. I am very happy, I have a beautiful house, beautiful children. I’m taking a break right now because I’m having fun, ”Britney responded to her fans’ question about whether she’s okay. The pop star has recognized that this is one of the issues that her followers are most interested in and has thanked them for her concern.





Spears shares two children with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, who are the most important thing for the singer. Jayden James, 14, and Sean Preston, 15, have a good relationship with Britney, who has had 30% custody of her since 2019 without her supervision. A source close to the family revealed to the magazine U.S. Weekly that the children, despite spending most of their time at their father’s house, “love and idolize” the singer and are aware of the #FreeBritney movement to the point of not having a good relationship with their grandfather Jamie.





Followers have also asked the artist about the dances she shares in her living room, joking about possible dizziness from “spinning around in the living room.” “Yes, I get very dizzy. But I’m a dancer, so as long as I have a point of focus for my head it’s usually not too bad.”





Britney asked the Superior Court of Justice of Los Angeles (California) the withdrawal of the part of the legal custody that corresponds to her father, proposing that her place be occupied by Jodi Montgomery. The request was made less than a month ago, and in it the singer states that she “strongly prefers that (Montgomery) continue in that role as she has for almost a year”, referring to when, in 2019, Jodi had to temporarily take over the position of curator due to Jamie Spears’s health problems.





