‘I’m Georgina’: why the Kardashian-style ‘docureality’ of Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner is sweeping Netflix

The six episodes of the format that explores the most intimate facet of the ‘celebrity’ are available in full on the ‘streaming’ platform and have quickly taken over the top of the most popular.

“Mother, ‘influencer’, businesswoman and partner of Cristiano Ronaldo”this is how Netflix describes Georgina Rodriguez in the docureality about the daily life of the young model, which At 28, she has 30 million followers on Instagram and, since February 2021, she is also a businesswoman and head of her own clothing brand ‘OM By G’. This Spanish-nationalized Argentine gained great popularity around the world in 2017 when she became the partner of the famous soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom she is expecting her second and third child, as she is pregnant with twins. Now, the life of the young model, who when she met the striker was working as a clerk in a haute couture store, is the focus of the docureality of the ‘big N’ streaming platform that, in the purest style Keeping Up with the Kardashiansmakes an “emotional and exhaustive portrait of his daily life”.

Premiered on January 27, 2022, I’m Georgina It hasn’t taken long to rise quickly to the top of the Top 10 of the most popular Netflix In our country. And he has also done so, beating two other highly anticipated debuts, such as the supernatural Spanish production Feria. The darkest light and the terrifying Korean with zombies We are dead. I’m Georgina has won and has also positioned itself ahead of the Colombian telenovela the queen of flowwhich has been monopolizing the top along with Café con aroma de mujer for several weeks and to which neither the final stretch of Ozark nor the addictive file 81 They had managed to unseat.

Six episodes lasting approximately 40 minutes that translate into 4 hours of the daily life of Georgina Rodriguez, but also of Cristiano Ronaldo, who, as the partner of the figure on which the ‘docureality’ focuses, plays a fundamental role in the end result. An addictive docureality that has already hooked many and has dazzled the public with her story in the purest Cinderella style of the 21st century in which she tells many more details of her private life than would have been expected.

Why is the docureality about Georgina Rodríguez sweeping Netflix?

Because it is a figure as well known as unknown and now you just want to know more

We all know Georgina Rodriguez for being the partner of the highest paid soccer player in the world, although, over time, the young woman has carved out her own identity. Nor does he hide it in the Netflix docureality, whose first episode is called precisely: ‘The day that changed my life’ (1×01), referring to the moment when Cristiano Ronaldo crossed his path when he worked in one of the luxury shops that fill the street known as Madrid’s “golden mile”. Both Georgina and Cristiano relate it from the beginning and in the first person, as an episode that undoubtedly changed her life, but also his, because between luxury, ‘followers’ and red carpets, Rodriguez is clear that his life “was built and continues to be built today based on love.” Nor does he forget that upon his arrival in Madrid he lived in a flat that had been a storage room where he was either dying of cold or suffering from heat waves.

I know what it is to have nothing and what it is to have everything [Georgina Rodríguez]

At that time when the glances of “Gio”, as Ronaldo affectionately nicknames her, and the soccer player crossed paths for the first time during the young woman’s break, Rodriguez was a complete unknown, although now she is followed by millions of people around the world. . But nevertheless, It is the Netflix document that allows us to get to know her better, since in it she shares all kinds of details of her life: from more intimate and personal episodes of their love relationship, to the day-to-day of raising their children, to the relationship (not always good) that they maintain with their relatives and to their life before becoming a celebrity.

Hand in hand with its six episodes, I’m Georgina allows us to learn more about this well-known figure that we hardly knew anything about. A woman who combines the simplicity of her origins and her passion for tracksuits with the ostentatiousness of expensive designer handbags, private jet travel and anecdotes such as “big furniture” that are even funny, her role as a businesswoman and figure of a stratospheric ‘jet set’ that seems little connected with reality with that of a dedicated mother, and, ultimately, an image that until now we did not have of her beyond her ‘post’ on Instagram.

For all it teaches and you thought you could never know

Some have not been slow to point it out and so it is. the documentary reality I’m Georgina puts the spotlight on Georgina Rodriguez, but Cristiano Ronaldo also has a role. Considered one of the best soccer players in the world, the professional career of the portuguese athlete is known by all but not the personal one, of which we have the opportunity to learn a little from the hand of his girl and the striker’s own participation through statements before the cameras of the Netflix production.

In addition to statements, I’m Georgina He leaves us some anecdotes about his day to day surrounded by luxuries but that they live from their normality, details about the relationship he maintains with his adopted children, or the upbringing and education of the family. All this while we accompany them on their travels; from the yacht that takes them to a Formula 1 race, to their holidays in Mallorca or a visit to the Spanish city where they grew up, Jaca, located in Aragon.

Birthday parties, charity work, his presence at the Cannes Film Festival… A combination of many episodes and anecdotes that bring us closer to the Ronaldo-Rodriguez than captivates our inner gossip.

For that appeal that luxury always has

That luxury and ostentation have wide appeal on screen is nothing new. Proof of this is the numerous spaces dedicated to luxury reforms, the spaces dedicated to dream mansions and the passion and fascination generated in people by such well-known figures as Paris Hilton or, more locally, Carmen Lomana herself.

To see how people live who wear jewelery worth several months’ rent, who use private jets to attend a one-day event, who seem to live on vacation and in whose public appearances everything is measured in detail. so different from our day-to-day life, it powerfully draws our attention.

And there is no lack of that I’m Georgina.

You can watch it in full on Netflix.

