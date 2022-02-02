“I thought it was a self-pleasure gun”: Tom Holland’s surprising confession about when he met Mark Wahlberg

U.S-. Tom Holland surprised Mark Wahlberghis co-star in the long-awaited film Unchartedthe adaptation of one of the best-selling games of PlayStation, revealing that he thought he tried to seduce him when they first met. The young man admitted he admitted that he misread the signs after the actor gave him a massage gun.

“Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his house in Los Angeles and he took me back to my hotel,” she said. Holland About the moment you met your partner. “I was confused as to what kind of massage gun this was, I had never seen one before, and I thought it was the self-pleasure type,” the actor confessed in a virtual interview for Access Hollywood.

Holland he later admitted that “I thought Mark Wahlberg was taking me back to my house for reasons other than being a gentleman.” “I didn’t know you, it’s Hollywood, honey. Who knows what is going to happen?” joked the protagonist of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Wahlberg he said he had talked to his co-star about “exercise, fitness” and “recovery,” which led to him gifting her one of the “best massage guns out there.”

“I can’t believe you were thinking that the whole time,” he told her. Wahlberg to Holland reminiscing a bit about his uncomfortable car ride. “You have to get your head out of the gutter, man,” the actor later joked. In Unchartedthe duo play Nathan Drake and Victor “Sully” Sullivan, who team up on the hunt for the “greatest treasure ever found” while facing deadly traps.

in the trailer for Uncharted The duo can be seen as they perform death-defying stunts, including a fight sequence that takes place on two former pirate ships dangling in the air from moving helicopters. Holland recently explained that his training for spider-man helped him in the demanding action sequences of the film, which opens on February 8.



