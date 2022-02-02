“I don’t need to talk to Tom Cruise. I have my own ideas”: Alan Ritchson picks up the baton from Jack Reacher on Prime Video – TV6 News

The new action series on Amazon’s streaming platform is based on the novels by Lee Child and faces a challenge for the future: adapting the entire saga.

A new action hero is about to grab your attention in Prime Video, is played by the American actor Alan Ritchson and, despite his status as a novelty, you know him very well, since he is the most famous character in Lee Child’s novels. If you have guessed that it is about Jack Reacher you are right, but forget about the movies starring Tom Cruise on the big screen and Get ready to welcome a new interpreter in the skin of the iconic character and, at the same time, a new action series on Amazon’s streaming platform.

Alan Ritchson (1982, North Dakota) is in charge of playing Jack Reacher in the new series that arrives this Thursday, February 3 at the Prime Video catalog. Developed by Nick Santora (scorpion, Prison Break) for Amazon Studios, Reacher is based on the first novel about the character written by Lee Child, Danger zonein 1997 and presents us a modernized version in which the main character, a former military police veteran, has just returned to civilian life.

Not particularly social and disconnected to the point of not carrying a cell phone, Jack Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, just as his first homicide in 20 years has just taken place. The police immediately arrest him as a suspect, since witnesses place him at the scene of the crime and his ‘weirdness’ does not work in his favor. From that moment on, the character will be forced to prove his innocence while discovering that what surrounds the matter is a conspiracy that goes much further.

Malcolm Goodwin (izombie) and Willa Fitzgerald (the goldfinch), among others, complete the cast of a story of the SensaCinema He has had the opportunity to learn more from Ritchson himself. You can take note below:

How did you come to be Jack Reacher and how much did you know about him before stepping into his shoes?

ALAN RICHSON: I tried to get this role as many other actors, and very talented, in the city. It was a very competitive, arduous and months-long audition process, but I was lucky to end up getting the part.

I started reading the books during that process and I finished the entire series, of which there were 24 books at the time, before filming started. So I got a chance to do my homework and fell in love with both the character and the franchise as a whole. And even more so with each book. When it came time to shoot it, I felt pressure to indulge the love I had for the franchise as much as anyone. I want to get this right as a huge fan of the books.





‘Reacher’ begins with the first of the novels. Is the plan to do one season per book?

AR I’m not going to take anyone hostage if someone wanted to tell these stories in a different way. They have the license to do so. But it seems to me that the way Nick Santora, the showrunner, has adapted the first book into eight eight episodes has been the perfect amount of time. Eight hours to tell the story. It’s the right medium for it, it worked very well, it’s incredibly attractive and it doesn’t take any more time. It seems to be the right idea and I would assume that we will probably continue in that direction.

Have you had or would you like the opportunity to speak with Tom Cruise about your respective experiences with the character?

AR I haven’t looked in that direction, I have my own ideas and I’m a fan of my own creative control. It’s enough for me to have all kinds of conversations with the showrunner, producer, and director about his ideas for the role, so there’s enough surrender to his ideas. [Se ríe]. I don’t need another voice there, but I have a lot of respect for him. I grew up watching Tom. He is an icon. He’s one of the greatest movie stars we’ve ever met and I’m a huge fan, but no, I’ve had enough voices in my head.

‘Reacher’: Meet your new favorite action hero

How much weight is there for love in ‘Reacher’? Because the romantic tension is felt almost from the first moment.

AR There is a great love story, like in every book. And for me it becomes more and more difficult when you read the books, to separate yourself from that love story even though you know that it’s a bit like James Bond in the sense that you know that wherever life takes him, he’ll probably find a new one. Romance. And this is the problem with Willa Fitzgerald, who plays Roscoe. Fans will always compare female heroines entering the ‘Reacher’ universe to her. Her acting is so perfect that it will be difficult for anyone to live up to the love that fans have for her.

One great thing about Jack Reacher is that in addition to being physically imposing, he’s a speaker capable of making anyone uncomfortable. Which facet of the character are you most comfortable with?

AR I like to make people feel uncomfortable [Se ríe]. It makes me escape, it’s a bit like therapy for me. We all walk with our inhibitions and our barriers, our protection devices and our defense mechanisms. Everything that culturally helps to move around the world and make sure that we are not hurting, annoying or disturbing anyone. But when it comes time to record, all of that goes out the window and I have permission to make people uncomfortable, to be a know-it-all and all those fun things that you can’t do in life but get to experience through reacher. And I enjoy it. I love playing the villain, the guy who is not nice, because I already play that other guy on a daily basis. It’s a lot of fun for me.

And then also, the character is physically imposing, he has a propensity for violence like anyone with his background would have, but he is someone who seeks truth and justice. But his law and his order differ from ours, so he doesn’t follow the same set of rules and that’s also what we like about him. We care so much about Reacher because we all wish we could be him.

Does the first season of ‘Reacher’ end on a ‘cliffhanger’ or can the denouement work as an ending?

AR Anyone who has read the books will notice that the arc of the series is similar. In every episode there’s a major action taking place, a major fight, there’s kind of a climax in every episode, yes, but the overall arc of the season is similar to the one in the books and it builds to a final battle and a denouement that takes place after. Reacher is a wanderer, he wanders from one place to another and what we see in that resolution is that it leads to the idea that maybe another book awaits us.

