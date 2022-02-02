I did not present my notice to stay in the RIF, and now?

Taxpayers who are taxed under the Tax Incorporation Regime (RIF) had to present their economic activities and obligations update notice to the SAT, in order to continue under that scheme.

But what if you didn’t? Will you have fines? Will they ban you from continuing in the RIF? The issue is not minor, but the consequences of this inaction are less drastic. To start, the authority will carry out the corresponding update in the RFC, so that said taxpayers pay taxes in “the jewel in the crown” of the 2022 Tax Reform, the Simplified Trust Regime (RESICO).

However, the IDC consulting area has detected that the tax authority made the change of some taxpayers to the Business Activities Regime and not to the RESICO, a situation that in addition to impacting them, also forces them to pay taxes for the entire year under that scheme.



This situation is important because the last paragraph of art. 6 of the CFF, specifies that when the tax provisions establish options for taxpayers to comply with their tax obligations or to determine the contributions at their expense, the one chosen by the taxpayer may not vary with respect to the same fiscal year; that is, the option chosen by the taxpayer cannot be changed during the year.

It should be noted that a message is circulating on social networks that says: “Individuals can update their Regime, that is, migrate to RESICO throughout the year”. However, until now the tax authority has not ruled on the veracity of this statement.

As for the fines, there is no sanction for taxpayers from the RIF who did not present their notice, in fact, in case of going to the RESICO now, the total income of the immediately preceding fiscal year must not exceed 3.5 million pesos, previously (in the RIF) could not earn more than two million pesos a year.

In addition, if you were changed to the RESICO, you will be able to continue applying the accreditations, deductions and request a refund of the outstanding balances in your favor no later than the annual declaration for fiscal year 2022.

Up to this point, everything seems like honey on flakes with the new regime, but there is a background that is essential to attend to when you reach the Trust Regime

In the case of taxpayers who chose the RESICO and do not have an active e.signature, they will have until June 30, 2022 to process it.

Finally, it should be noted that new tax payers may not join the RIF, and that only those who submitted their notice may continue to pay taxes until the years of taxation of this regime have ended. Which means goodbye to this regime.